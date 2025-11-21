EXPLAINED: WPL 2026 Auction Rules, Retentions Permitted, Purse Allowed, and RTM Details

The WPL 2026 auction will take place on November 27.

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) is set to witness a mega-auction (WPL 2026 auction) for the first time this time around, as all five franchises will get a chance to build their squads from scratch with a large player pool on offer.

Some intense bidding wars are expected to go down, with 73 slots, including 23 overseas positions, to be filled across all teams. Each franchise is required to build a squad ranging from 15-18 players.

Given that auctions are a tricky and dynamic process, let’s get familiar with all the details and WPL 2026 Auction rules.

ALSO READ: WPL 2026 Retained Players List — Full WPL Retention List For All Franchises, WPL Auction Date, And WPL Squads

When will the WPL 2026 Auction take place?

The Women’s Premier League 2026 Auction is slated to take place on November 27.

Where will the WPL 2026 Auction take place?

The Women’s Premier League 2026 Auction will be held in Delhi.

Team-wise retention list for WPL 2026

The WPL 2026 retention deadline was set for November 6, and all five teams have already announced their WPL 2026 Retained Players list. Each time was allowed a maximum of five retentions.

Let’s check which players were preferred by their respective franchises and retained ahead of the WPL 2026 mega auction.

RCB Retained Players WPL 2026

Smriti Mandhana (INR 3.5 cr)

Richa Ghosh (INR 2.75 cr)

Ellyse Perry✈️ (INR 2 cr)

Shreyanka Patil (INR 60 lac)

MI Retained Players WPL 2026

Nat Sciver-Brunt ✈️ (INR 3.50 cr)

Harmanpreet Kaur (INR 2.50 cr)

Hayley Matthews ✈️ (INR 1.75 cr)

Amanjot Kaur (INR 1 cr)

G Kamalini (Uncapped) (INR 50 lac)

UPW Retained Players WPL 2026

Shweta Sehrawat (INR 50 lacs)

DC Retained Players WPL 2026

Jemimah Rodrigues (INR 2.2 cr)

Shafali Verma (INR 2.2 cr)

Marizanne Kapp ✈️ (INR 2.2 cr)

Annabel Sutherland ✈️ (INR 2.2 cr)

Niki Prasad (uncapped) (INR 50 lac)

GG Retained Players WPL 2026

Ashleigh Gardner✈️ (INR 3.5 cr)

Beth Mooney✈️ (INR 2.5 cr)

ALSO READ:

Team-wise Remaining purse for WPL 2026 Auction

Each team have a total purse value of INR 15 crore, from which the respective retention amounts will be deducted, reflecting the final budget with which each franchise will enter the WPL 2026 auction. UP Warriorz have the highest purse value at INR 14.5 crore, having retained just one player, while Delhi Capitals have the lowest with INR 5.7 crore after using up all their slots.

Team Remaining Purse (INR) UPW Remaining Purse 14.5 crore GG Remaining Purse 9 crore RCB Remaining Purse 6.15 crore MI Remaining Purse 5.75 crore DC Remaining Purse 5.7 crore

Team-wise RTMs available for WPL 2026 auction

The number of RTMs at the disposal of each team at the auction will depend on the total number of retained players by the franchises. For example, if a franchise retains zero players, they will have five RTMs, while if they have one player, they will have four RTMs and so on.

Accordingly, let’s check the available RTMs for each team for the WPL 2026 Auction.

Team No. of RTMs available UP Warriorz 4 Gujarat Giants 3 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 1 Mumbai Indians 0 Delhi Capitals 0

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.