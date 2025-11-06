Gujarat Giants Retained Players WPL 2026 — Full GG Retention List Before WPL Auction

They were knocked out in Eliminator in the previous season.

Gujarat Giants retained players WPL 2026 list for the mega auction has been announced by the franchise. The franchise has opted to retain their key players in the GG retention list for WPL 2026 as they look to rebuild for the next cycle.

As per the mega auction rules, each franchise is allowed to retain up to five players from the existing squad — with a maximum of three Indian, two overseas, and two uncapped players. If a team wants to retain all five players, at least one must be an uncapped player.

Gujarat Giants retained players WPL 2026 list features only two overseas stars as they look to restructure their squad around them.

Here’s a look at the GG retention list for WPL 2026 and the players they have released ahead of the WPL 2026 auction.

Gujarat Giants Retained Players WPL 2026

Gujarat Giants have retained their main stars from the previous cycle. Ahead of the WPL 2026 Auction, here’s a look at the GG retained players WPL 2026 for the upcoming season.

Ashleigh Gardner – The Australian all-rounder is one of the most valuable players in the game. Gardner has the ability to win matches on her own with the bat or ball.

Beth Mooney – A top order batter with a proven record in the shorter format and offers dual value as a wicketkeeper.

Retained Players Price (INR) Ashleigh Gardner 3.50 Crore Beth Mooney 2.50 Crore Total 6 Crore Auction Purse Remaining (15-6) = 9 Crore

Final players in the GG Retention List for WPL 2026

Ashleigh Gardner ✈️

Beth Mooney ✈️

ALSO READ:

Big Names Released by Gujarat Giants

Laura Wolvaardt – The South African batter is one of the best openers in the world but offers only one skill set.

Phoebe Litchfield – One of the most talented youngsters in the game but like Wolvaardt, does not offer a secondary ability.

Gujarat Giants Squad Ahead of WPL 2026 Auction

Here’s how the Gujarat Giants squad looks after the retentions and releases.

GG Retained Players WPL 2026: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney.

GG Released Players WPL 2026: Laura Wolvaardt, Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Simran Shaikh, Danielle Gibson, Dayalan Hemalatha, Deandra Dottin, Sayali Satghare, Tanuja Kanwer, Mannat Kashyap, Meghna Singh, Prakashika Naik, Priya Mishra, Shabnam Shakil.

FAQs

Which players are retained by Gujarat Giants?

Ashleigh Gardner and Beth Mooney are the players in the GG Retention List for WPL 2026.

Which players are released by Gujarat Giants?

Releases include Laura Wolvaardt, Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Simran Shaikh, Danielle Gibson, Dayalan Hemalatha, and Deandra Dottin.

How much purse do Gujarat Giants have remaining for the WPL 2026 auction?

After the retentions, Gujarat Giants have INR 9 crore remaining in their purse for the WPL 2026 auction.

How many RTM cards will Gujarat Giants have for the WPL 2026 auction?

Gujarat Giants will have three RTM cards to use in the WPL 2026 auction as they have retained only two players.

Which players will Gujarat Giants target in the WPL 2026 Auction?

Amelia Kerr, Grace Harris, Shabnim Ismail, and Georgia Wareham will be among the Gujarat Giants targets.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.