Delhi Capitals Retained Players WPL 2026 — Full DC Retention List Before WPL Auction

Delhi Capitals retained players WPL 2026 list for the upcoming season has been finalised by the franchise. The three-time runners-up have decided to keep their key players in the DC retention list for WPL 2026 as they look to build a strong team for the new season.

As per the mega auction rules, each franchise can retain up to five players — with a maximum of three Indian, two overseas, and two uncapped players. If a team retains all five, at least one must be an uncapped player.

Delhi Capitals retained players WPL 2026 list ahead of the auction features two Indian players, two overseas stars, and one uncapped talent. The team has chosen to keep its main core together for the next season.

Here’s a look at the Delhi Capitals retention list for WPL 2026 and the players they have released ahead of the WPL 2026 auction.

Delhi Capitals Retained Players WPL 2026

Delhi Capitals have retained their main core of stars from the previous cycle. Ahead of the WPL 2026 Auction, here’s a look at the DC retained players WPL 2026 for the upcoming season.

Jemimah Rodrigues – She has scored 507 runs in 27 WPL matches so far and is one of the likely candidates to be named captain for the upcoming season.

Shafali Verma – Is the fourth-highest run-scorer in WPL history so far, with 865 runs in 27 matches.

Marizanne Kapp – One of the top all-rounders in the WPL, scoring 362 runs and taking 28 wickets in 24 matches.

Annabel Sutherland – The young and talented pace all-rounder from Australia has been retained for her impressive all-round abilities.

Niki Prasad – An uncapped player who has played only three innings but showed promise with 78 runs at an average of 39.

BACK TO ROAR FOR DILLI 🐅💙 pic.twitter.com/m3nGGSMSLN — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) November 6, 2025

Retained Players Price (INR) Jemimah Rodrigues 2.2 Crore Shafali Verma 2.2 Crore Annabel Sutherland 2.2 Crore Marizanne Kapp 2.2 Crore Niki Prasad 50 Lakh Total 9.30 Crore Auction Purse Remaining (15-9.3) = 5.70 Crore

Final players in the Delhi Capitals Retention List for WPL 2026

These are the five players who have been included in the DC Retention List for WPL 2026.

Jemimah Rodrigues

Shafali Verma

Marizanne Kapp ✈️

Annabel Sutherland ✈️

Niki Prasad

Big Names Released by Delhi Capitals

Meg Lanning – Although she performed well for Delhi Capitals, she was released due to the retention limit.

Alice Capsey – Her numbers in the WPL weren’t impressive, which may be the reason for her release.

Jess Jonassen – She had impressive numbers, but misses out due to the retention limit.

Delhi Capitals Squad Ahead of WPL 2026 Auction

Here’s how the Delhi Capitals squad looks after the retentions and releases.

Delhi Capitals Retained Players WPL 2026: Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, and Niki Prasad.

Delhi Capitals Released Players WPL 2026: Meg Lanning, Alice Capsey, Arundhati Reddy, Sarah Bryce, Sneha Deepthi, Taniya Bhatia, Nandini Kashyap, Jess Jonassen, Shikha Pandey, Minnu Mani, Titas Sadhu, Shree Charani, and Radha Yadav.

FAQs

Which players are retained by Delhi Capitals?

Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, and Niki Prasad are the players in the DC Retention List for WPL 2026.

Which players are released by Delhi Capitals?

Releases include the likes of Meg Lanning, Alice Capsey, Arundhati Reddy, Jess Jonassen, Shikha Pandey, Minnu Mani, Titas Sadhu, and Radha Yadav who are missed out not to be in DC retained players WPL 2026 list.

How much purse do Delhi Capitals have remaining for the WPL 2026 auction?

After the retentions, Delhi Capitals have INR 5.75 crore remaining in their purse for the WPL 2026 auction.

How many RTM cards will Delhi Capitals have for the WPL 2026 auction?

Delhi Capitals will not have any RTM cards to use in the WPL 2026 auction, as they have already added five players in the DC Retention list.

Which players will Delhi Capitals target in the WPL 2026 Auction?

Delhi Capitals might target players like Pratika Rawal, Shree Charani and Phoebe Litchfield in the auction.

