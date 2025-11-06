Mumbai Indians Retained Players WPL 2026 — Full MI Retention List Before WPL Auction.

Mumbai Indians had one of the strongest cores.

Mumbai Indians retained players WPL 2026 have been revealed on the retention deadline day. The Mumbai Indians retention list for WPL 2026 features mostly expected names, with the franchise opting to keep its core intact ahead of the mega auction.

According to the rules, franchises were allowed to retain only five players ahead of the WPL 2026 auction. A maximum of three Indian and two overseas players were allowed, with one of them must be uncapped if they decide to retain all five.

The Mumbai Indians retention list for WPL 2026 includes as many as three Indian and two overseas players. They had quality across departments and became only the second team to use all five retention slots, highlighting the settled core they had in the previous cycle.

Below are the Mumbai Indians retained players WPL 2026 and other notable releases.

Mumbai Indians Retained Players WPL 2026

Harmanpreet Kaur: As expected, Harmanpreet Kaur is the first player on the Mumbai Indians retention list for WPL 2026. She is their captain, winning two trophies in three years, and one of the finest batters in the competition, so her retention was almost certain.

She has 851 runs at an average of 40.52 and a strike rate of 143.50 in 26 innings, including eight fifties, in WPL. Overall, Harmanpreet is the fifth leading run-getter in the competition and easily one of the most successful players.

Nat Sciver-Brunt: The second retention is Nat Sciver-Brunt, an all-rounder with the maximum impact in the tournament and a runaway match-winner. She is the highest run-scorer in the tournament, accumulating 1027 runs at an average of 46.68 and a strike rate of 141.85 in 29 innings, comprising eight fifties.

Additionally, Nat has the fifth-most wickets (32) at 22.28 runs apiece in 29 matches, with a best of 3/18. She is the best all-rounder in the world, and there’s no reason to release her.

Amanjot Kaur: Amanjot Kaur has made an impact in a short span and performed a tough role for the Mumbai Indians. Last season, she scored 128 runs at a strike rate of 133.33 in seven outings, with a best of 34*.

Further, Amanjot took five wickets at 26.80 runs apiece with the ball. She is among the rare batters who can bat in the lower middle order and contribute with the ball, which was one of the reasons for her name in the Mumbai Indians retention list for WPL 2026.

Hayley Matthews: Few overseas players made as much of an impact as Hayley Matthews in the previous cycle. She consistently contributed with both bat and ball and was one of the main reasons behind MI’s immense success.

Matthews is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament, with 41 wickets at an average of 17.56 in 29 matches, with a best of 3/5. He scored 758 runs at an average of 27.07 and a strike rate of 121.47 in 29 innings, including five half-centuries.

Gunalan Kamalini: Gunalan Kamalini might look like a surprise name, but she has the potential to establish herself as an asset. She can bat anywhere in the middle and lower middle order and has shown skills to succeed under pressure.

Additionally, Kamalini will solve MI’s wicketkeeping issue because she is adept with the gloves. At 17, she is a long-term investment, with almost certain to achieve new heights in future.

Retained Players Price (INR) Nat Sciver-Brunt 3.50 Crore Harmanpreet Kaur 2.50 Crore Hayley Mathews 1.75 Crore Amanjot Kaur 1 Crore Gunalan Kamalini 50 Lakh Total 9.25 Crore Auction Purse Remaining (15-9.25) = 5.75 Crore

Final Mumbai Indians Retention List for WPL 2026

The following are the Mumbai Indians retained players WPL 2026.

Harmanpreet Kaur

Nat Sciver-Brunt

Amanjot Kaur

Hayley Matthews

Gunalan Kamalini

Major releases by Mumbai Indians before WPL 2026 auction

Unfortunately, the Mumbai Indians had the option to retain only five players and had to make a few notable releases. Below are some major names in the Mumbai Indians’ released list for WPL 2026.

Amelia Kerr

Yastika Bhatia

Pooja Vastrakar

Nadine de Klerk

Saika Ishaque

Shabnim Ismail

Mumbai Indians final Squad ahead of WPL 2026 auction

Below is a complete summary of the Mumbai Indians’ released and retained players.

Mumbai Indians Retained Players WPL 2026: Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amanjot Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Gunalan Kamalini

Mumbai Indians Released Players WPL 2026: Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Jintimani Kalita, Pooja Vastrakar, Parunika Sisodia, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail, Amandeep Kaur, S. Sajana, Keerthana Balankrishnan, Nadine de Klerk, Sanskriti Gupta, Akshita Maheswari

Which players are retained by Mumbai Indians?

Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amanjot Kaur, Hayley Matthews, and Gunalan Kamalini are the players in the Mumbai Indians Retention List for WPL 2026.

Which players are released by Mumbai Indians?

Releases include the likes of Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Pooja Vastrakar, S. Sajana, and Nadine de Klerk.

How much purse do Mumbai Indians have remaining for the WPL 2026 auction?

After the retentions, Mumbai Indians have INR 5.75 crore remaining in their purse for the WPL 2026 auction.

How many RTM cards will Mumbai Indians have for the WPL 2026 auction?

Mumbai Indians will not have any RTM cards to use in the WPL 2026 auction, as they have already added five players to the Mumbai Indians Retention list WPL 2026.

Which players will Mumbai Indians target in the WPL 2026 Auction?

The Mumbai Indians will likely target getting most players back. Their priority will be to get Amelia Kerr back, while they will also look for big players like Tahila McGrath and Harleen Deol to balance the squad.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.