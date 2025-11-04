WPL 2026 Retained Players List — Full WPL Retention List For All Franchises, WPL Auction Date And WPL Squads

The retention deadline for the upcoming Women’s Premier League (WPL 2026) mega auction have been set for November 5. As expected, all teams have announced their respective list of retained and released players.
Let’s take a look at the WPL 2026 Retained Players List (Primary), WPL Auction date, and WPL Squads so far.
Each team will have a total purse value of INR 15 crores and will be allowed to retain a maximum of five players, including a maximum of two overseas players. If a team decides to use all five retention spots, one needs to be allotted for an uncapped player.
The retention slabs have been divided as follows:
The number of RTMs at the disposal of each team at the auction will depend on the total number of retained players by the franchises. Let’s see below.
The WPL 2026 Auction date is slated to take place between November 26 and 29, with an official update regarding the WPL 2026 auction venue, WPL 2026 auction date and WPL 2026 auction time yet to come.
Mumbai Indians boast of great players along with some promising young talent. They will have quite a headache to pick only five players from such a strong squad. Here’s a look at the Mumbai Indians Retention List.
RCB are known for backing their loyal custodians and proven matchwinners. However, with a maximum of only five retentions allowed, RCB will only be able to keep their top priorities ahead of the WPL 2026 Auction. Here’s a look at the RCB Retention List:
UP Warriorz will look to retain their most valuable stars from their previous cycle. Ahead of the WPL 2026 Auction, here’s a look at the UP Warriorz Retention List:
Gujarat Giants will look to keep their main group of key players from the previous season. Ahead of the WPL 2026 Auction, here’s a look at the Gujarat Giants Retention List:
DC will retain their core of top performers. Ahead of the WPL 2026 Auction, here’s a look at the DC Retention List.
