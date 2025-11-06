RCB Retained Players WPL 2026 — Full Royal Challengers Bengaluru Retention List Before WPL Auction

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) franchise have announced their RCB retained players WPL 2026 list for the upcoming season. The 2024 champions have decided to keep their core players in the RCB retention list for WPL 2026.

As per the mega auction rules, each team can keep up to five players — a maximum of three Indian, two overseas, and two uncapped players. If all five are retained, at least one must be uncapped.

RCB retained players WPL 2026 list ahead of the auction includes three Indian players and one overseas. The franchise has decided to maintain its main core for the upcoming season.

Here’s a look at the RCB retention list for WPL 2026 and the players they have released ahead of the WPL 2026 auction.

RCB Retained Players WPL 2026

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have retained their key stars from the previous cycle including their skipper. Ahead of the WPL 2026 Auction, here’s a look at the RCB retained players WPL 2026 for the upcoming season.

Smriti Mandhana – The skipper has scored 646 runs in 16 WPL matches and is considered one of the best batters in the world.

Richa Ghosh – By retaining her, RCB have solved their wicketkeeper role. She is also an explosive batter, with 625 runs in 26 matches.

Ellyse Perry – The Australian player is the second-highest run-scorer in WPL history, with 972 runs in 25 matches, and has also taken 14 wickets.

Shreyanka Patil – Shreyanka Patil was the top wicket-taker of WPL 2024 season and played a key role in the franchise’s title-winning success. Although she missed the last season due to injuries, RCB have decided to keep their faith in the youngster.

Final players in the RCB Retention List for WPL 2026

Smriti Mandhana

Richa Ghosh

Ellyse Perry

Shreyanka Patil

Retained Players Price (INR) Smriti Mandhana 3.5 crore Richa Ghosh 2.75 crore Ellyse Perry 2 crore Shreyanka Patil 60 lakh Total 8.85 crore Auction Purse Remaining 6.15 crore

Big Names Released by Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Danni Wyatt – Her numbers were not impressive in the WPL 2025 season.

Sophie Devine – In the 2023 and 2024 seasons, she didn’t contribute much in either department, and her age of 36 is also a factor against her.

RCB Squad Ahead of WPL 2026 Auction

Here’s how the Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad looks after the retentions and releases.

RCB Retained Players WPL 2026: Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry, Shreyanka Patil.

RCB Released Players WPL 2026: Danni Wyatt, Sabbineni Meghana, Charlie Dean, Georgia Wareham, Heather Graham, Joshitha VJ, Kanika Ahuja, Kim Garth, Prema Rawat, Raghvi Bisht, Sneh Rana, Nuzhat Parween, Ekta Bisht, Jagravi Pawar, Sophie Devine, Asha Sobhana, Kate Cross, Renuka Singh

FAQs

Which players are retained by Royal Challengers Bengaluru?

Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry and Shreyanka Patil are the players in the RCB Retention List for WPL 2026.

Which players are released by Royal Challengers Bengaluru?

Releases include the likes of Dani Wyatt-Hodge, Charlie Dean, Georgia Wareham, and Renuka Thakur as they are not in the RCB retained players WPL 2026 list.

How much purse do RCB have remaining for the WPL 2026 auction?

After the retentions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have INR 6.15 crore remaining in their purse for the WPL 2026 auction.

How many RTM cards will Royal Challengers Bengaluru have for the WPL 2026 auction?

Since RCB have retained four players, they will have one RTM available.

Which players will Royal Challengers Bengaluru target in the WPL 2026 Auction?

RCB will target players like Phoebe Litchfield, Pratika Rawal, and Deepti Sharma in the auction.

