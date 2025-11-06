UP Warriorz Retained Players WPL 2026 — Full UPW Retention List Before WPL Auction

UP Warriorz (UPW) franchise have announced their UPW retained players WPL 2026 list for the upcoming season. They have had an underwhelming history in the league so far. After reaching the playoffs in the inaugural edition, they failed to get into the top three in the last two seasons while finishing at the bottom of the table last season. They have decided to keep their key players in the UPW retention list for WPL 2026 as they look to build a strong team for the new season.

As per the mega auction rules, each franchise can retain up to five players — with a maximum of three Indian, two overseas, and two uncapped players. If a team retains all five, at least one must be an uncapped player.

UPW retained players WPL 2026 list ahead of the auction features two Indian players, two overseas stars, and one uncapped talent. The team has chosen to keep its main core together for the next season.

Here’s a look at the UPW retention list for WPL 2026 and the players they have released ahead of the WPL 2026 auction.

UPW Retained Players WPL 2026

UP Warriorz have retained just one player from the previous cycle as they look to have a complete overhaul. Ahead of the WPL 2026 Auction, here’s a look at the UPW retained players WPL 2026 for the upcoming season.

Shweta Sehrawat – The India U19 talent has been with the Warriorz since the first edition of the league and has grown better with each season. She is a utility player with her batting and her spin bowling, although she hasn’t been used for the latter in WPL yet.

Retained Players Price (INR) Shweta Sehrawat (uncapped) 50 lakh Total 50 lakh Auction Purse Remaining (15-0.5) = 14.5 Crore

Final players in the UPW Retention List for WPL 2026

Shweta Sehrawat

Big Names Released by UP Warriorz

Grace Harris – A powerful striker and an off-spinner, but might just miss out on a retention.

Alana King – An excellent leg-spinner, but the retention limit means she’ll miss out.

Tahlia McGrath – Poor form and below-par returns in the league.

Chamari Athapaththu – The Sri Lankan all-rounder hasn’t had much game-time in the WPL

UP Warriorz Squad Ahead of WPL 2026 Auction

Here’s how the UP Warriorz squad looks after the retentions and releases.

UPW Retained Players WPL 2026: Shweta Sehrawat

UPW Released Players WPL 2026: Chinelle Henry, Anjali Sarvani, Chamari Athapaththu, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shweta Sehrawat, Georgia Voll, Tahlia McGrath, Vrinda Dinesh, Saima Thakor, Poonam Khemnar, Gouher Sultana, Uma Chetry, Arushi Goel, Alana King, Deepti Sharma, Alyssa Healy, Sophie Ecclestone, and Kranti Gaud.

How many RTM cards will UP Warriorz have for the WPL 2026 auction?

UP Warriorz will have a total of four RTMs available since they have retained only one player.

FAQs

Which players are retained by UP Warriorz?

Only one player, Shweta Sehrawat is in the UPW Retention List for WPL 2026.

Which players are released by UP Warriorz?

Releases include the likes of Chamari Athapaththu, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Uma Chetry, Alana King who missed out being in UPW retained players WPL 2026 list.

How much purse do UP Warriorz have remaining for the WPL 2026 auction?

After the retentions, UP Warriorz have INR 14.5 crore remaining in their purse for the WPL 2026 auction.

Which players will UP Warriorz target in the WPL 2026 Auction?

Harleen Deol, Pratika Rawal, Kim Garth are few players UP Warriorz can target.

