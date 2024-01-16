Two rising India stars to be rewarded with BCCI Central Contract: Reports

The duo were also a part of the Indian team that secured the gold medal at the 2023 Asian Games.

In a recent development, two of India's breakout stars are set to be handed central contracts by the Indian board (BCCI). The in-form duo recently scored fifties as Team India secured the ongoing T20 home series against Afghanistan with a game to spare.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (68 off 34) and Shivam Dube (63 off 32) both played sensational knocks as the left-handed pair shared a 92-run partnership for the third wicket to help the hosts chase down the total of 173 with more than four overs to spare.

The duo were also a part of the Indian team that secured the gold medal at the 2023 Asian Games and by the looks of it, are set to play a starring role in the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup as well.

Jaiswal cements position, Shivam Dube backup for India star

Jaiswal made his international debut in 2023 during the West Indies tour following a landmark 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The youngster has cemented himself a spot in the pool of players for the T20I and Test format, having played regularly since his debut.

Dube, on the other hand, has made a resounding comeback into the scheme of things after an underwhelming start to his international career. He has made a strong case for himself with consecutive fifties in the ongoing home T20I series against Afghanistan.

A reliable source in the BCCI told TOI, "The selectors and the team management want him to bowl more and more, as that adds immense value to Dube as a player. This is why he is bowling a fair bit during this series. If he can chip in with a few overs with the ball, he can cement his place in the side for the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA. This is crucial because he is the ideal backup to the injury-prone Hardik Pandya."

