'Bat without doing anything special' - Former Pakistan skipper's advice to struggling India star

A sensational batter otherwise, a current India star's recent performance has come under the scanner which led him to being dropped from India's squad for the 2nd T20 against Afghanistan.

In the series opener, captain Rohit Sharma displayed clear frustration with Shubman Gill following a miscommunication that led to the former's dismissal. After Rohit's departure, Gill attempted to boost the scoring by hitting five boundaries during the first powerplay. Despite his promising start, Gill couldn't capitalize on it and was dismissed for 23 runs off 12 balls.

As India secured a 1-0 lead and prepared for the series decider against Afghanistan in Indore, the team welcomed back former captain Virat Kohli and young talent Yashasvi Jaiswal into the starting lineup. Shubamn Gill was the sacrificial lamb and was dropped from the playing XI.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Jaiswal cash in after replacing Shubman Gill

Jaiswal, taking the place of Gill, showcased his mettle with a pivotal innings, scoring 68 runs off 34 balls and contributing to India's 2-0 series lead. It is anticipated that Jaiswal will partner with Rohit as the opening pair in the third and final T20I of the series on Thursday.

Amidst scrutiny of Gill's T20I performance, former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has offered insights into the challenges Gill is facing in delivering consistent performances.

Butt said, "I think Shubman Gill has done an injustice to his talent in the last few games. He is too good a player and has too much skill for the kind of hurry that he has been showing. He scores 20-odd and then plays a loose shot. This is what he wasn't doing when he had a successful year. He just needs to bat and bat without doing anything special. He needs to realise that even if you are the best batter in the world, you can't play every ball on your own terms. You have to react to the ball instead of dictating it."

