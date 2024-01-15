"Going to play attacking": India star issues warning ahead of England Test series

He is currently putting in the hard yards in domestic cricket in preparation for the Test series.

After the Mumbai versus Andhra match concluded in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024, a current India star continued his intense practice in the center wicket nets at the BKC Stadium in Mumbai. He was spotted engaging in a batting session with local bowlers. Pravin Amre, a former India batter and highly regarded batting coach from Mumbai, closely observed his performance, with national selector Subrata Banerjee in close proximity.

In preparation for the upcoming Test series against England, Shreyas Iyer heeded the advice of the national selectors and the Indian team management to participate in this game. He believed it was a valuable opportunity to hone his skills against the opposition.

Iyer exhibited patience and resilience during the first innings. He scored a gritty 48. Unfortunately, he did not have the chance to bat in the second innings as Mumbai secured an outright victory by 10 wickets on the fourth morning of the match on Monday.

Shreyas Iyer reserves comments on AFG T20 series snub

Despite being renowned for his aggressive batting style, the 29-year-old Iyer, a regular in the Indian team, faced a challenging examination from the Andhra bowlers who employed defensive tactics. Notably, he embraced a more measured approach before eventually succumbing to a delivery from Nitish Reddy.

Speaking on his mindset ahead of the England Test series, Iyer said, "I am going to play attacking irrespective of the situation. When you bowl negative, when you (they) bowl safe and defensive at the start (what can you do). You want to score runs and you need to take your team through up to a certain point. That was my mindset and that's what I stuck with. I was happy (with the performance) irrespective of the score."

Asked if he would have preferred to be playing the T20 series against Afghanistan or this Ranji game ahead of the Test series, he said he cannot comment on matters that are not in his control.

