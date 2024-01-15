Punjab Kings all-rounder sets unique T20I record with five consecutive fifties

He now stands as the sole holder of the record.

A Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder has shattered records to become the first cricketer to achieve a unique milestone. He became the first cricketer in history to register five consecutive half-centuries in the shortest format of the game.

Sikandar Raza achieved a remarkable feat in men's T20Is during Zimbabwe's recent match against Sri Lanka in Colombo on January 14. Despite the loss, the Zimbabwe captain notched up his fifth consecutive fifty, setting a new record.

Raza reached his milestone fifty in just 37 balls before being dismissed for 62 off 42 deliveries, courtesy of Dushmantha Chameera in the penultimate over of Zimbabwe's innings. Notably, he had smashed a six off Chameera in the preceding delivery. Despite contributing significantly, including taking three wickets in Sri Lanka's chase, Raza ended up on the losing side as the hosts secured a thrilling final-ball victory.

This innings marked the fifth instance of Raza scoring fifty or more in consecutive matches.

Sikandar Raza overtakes stalwarts to own the record

Raza's exceptional form began during the Africa Region Qualifier for the T20 World Cup in November, where he posted scores of 58, 65, 82, and 65 in Zimbabwe's final four matches of the tournament. Remarkably, Raza would have set the record in his previous innings had he not fallen two runs short of a half-century in the match preceding his first fifty.

Sikandar Raza now stands as the sole record-holder, surpassing a group of stalwarts, including Brendon McCullum, Chris Gayle, Craig Williams, Rayyan Pathan, Gustav Mckeon, and Reeza Hendricks, who previously held the record for hitting four consecutive half-centuries.

ALSO READ: Karnataka youngster breaks Yuvraj Singh's 24-year-old record in Cooch Behar Trophy Final

Raza is expected to once again play a crucial role for PBKS in the upcoming season of IPL as the franchise hunt for their maiden title. Roped in by the franchise ahead of IPL 2023, Raza played 7 games, contributing 139 runs and 3 wickets.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube