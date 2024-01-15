Karnataka youngster breaks Yuvraj Singh's 24-year-old record in Cooch Behar Trophy Final

Prakhar Chaturvedi's unbeaten 404, a masterclass in concentration and skill, spanned 638 balls and included 46 boundaries and three sixes.

Karnataka youngster Prakhar Chaturvedi achieved a monumental feat by scoring an unprecedented quadruple century in the Cooch Behar Trophy final, India's most prestigious Under-19 multi-day tournament. His record-breaking innings of 404 not out has not only set a new benchmark in the tournament but also surpassed the legendary Yuvraj Singh's highest individual score in a Cooch Behar Trophy final.

Chaturvedi's remarkable innings propelled Karnataka to an imposing 890 for 8, dwarfing Mumbai's first-innings total of 380. His achievement ranks him second on the list of the highest individual scores in the tournament's history, just behind Vijay Zol's 451 not out.

The opening partnership between Chaturvedi and Karthik SU laid the foundation for Karnataka's massive total, with Karthik contributing a solid 50. The momentum was further bolstered by a colossal 290-run stand between Chaturvedi and Harshil Dharmani, who impressively scored 169. Contributions from Karthikeya KP and Hardik Raj, who both hit half-centuries, kept the scoreboard ticking.

Chaturvedi's innings, a masterclass in concentration and skill, spanned 638 balls and included 46 boundaries and three sixes. The match was drawn to a close with Karnataka's declaration after Chaturvedi reached his milestone, ensuring a memorable win on the basis of the first-innings lead.

This historic achievement breaks the previous record set by Yuvraj Singh, who scored 358 in December 1999 during Punjab's victory over Bihar, a match that featured MS Dhoni. Yet, Vijay Zol's 451 not out for Maharashtra against Assam in the 2011-12 season remains the highest individual score in the Cooch Behar Trophy.

Chaturvedi's performance is not just a personal triumph but a proof of the vast talent pool in Indian cricket. His monumental innings will be remembered as one of the greatest feats in the history of youth cricket, inspiring a new generation of cricketers. As he continues his journey, the cricket world eagerly anticipates what this young prodigy will achieve next.

