Injury Woes Around Star Pakistan All-rounder Ahead of Asia Cup 2025 Opener Against Oman, Raises Concerns Before IND vs PAK Clash

The all-rounder was seen wearing a bandage around his neck due to a spasm.

Pakistan are all set to kickoff their ACC Asia Cup 2025 campaign against Oman on September 12. But there is a strong injury concern regarding the side’s captain, Salman Ali Agha, ahead of their tournament-opener. The all-rounder was seen wearing a bandage around his neck due to a spasm and chose to engage in a limited amount of practice alongside the squad at the ICC Cricket Academy in Dubai.

Injury Update on Skipper Salman Ali Agha Ahead of Pakistan’s Asia Cup 2025 Opener

According to a Geo Super report, the Men in Green skipper mostly skipped the day’s practice session in a precautionary move ahead of the multi-national T20 tournament. But except for him, the entire squad engaged themselves in warm-ups, stretching exercises, and even a light football session before the upcoming match against Oman. However, the injury scare regarding Agha is not much serious as the player is expected to resume training soon with the Pakistan squad.

“Salman is suffering only a mild spasm, and there are no serious fitness concerns,” stated the media manager of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Notably, the team is coming on the back of a great form after thrashing Afghanistan in the final fixture of the tri-nation series, involving the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Afghanistan. They had won one and lost one against the opponent in the two previous fixtures, leading to the summit clash.

But after putting up a below-par total in the series Final, their bowling unit made a stunning comeback to bundle out the Afghans for just 66 runs. Following pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi’s opening scalp of Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Nawaz led the charge with a fierce fifer. Abrar Ahmed and Sufiyan Muqeem also snared two wickets each to claim the tri-series title.

Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023

The Men in Green had a strong outing in the previous season of the Asia Cup in 2023, but fell short of securing a berth at the league’s Final. Their group-stage match against India ended in a wash-out, after thrashing Nepal by a huge 238 runs in the first fixture of the 50-over tournament.

They also registered a seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the Super Fours, before being folded for just 128 runs, while chasing 356 against the arch-rivals India. However, the team could have still made it to the summit clash by defeating Sri Lanka in their final Super Fours fixture. But a two-wicket defeat in a final-ball thriller ended their campaign for the 2023 edition.

