Best Pakistan T20I XI for Asia Cup and Beyond: Where Should Salman Agha Bat? Should Shaheen Afridi Play?

Pakistan are going through an interesting time in the T20I format. After dropping Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, they have tried playing an attacking brand of cricket and have found ample success in this newly found approach. They have experimented with every rubber on their way to preparing for the Asia Cup 2025 and T20 World Cup 2026.

The ongoing tri-series involving Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates is their last chance for experimentation before the much-awaited Asia Cup 2025. Hence, Pakistan will look to finalise their combination and reach a consensus regarding the playing XI. Most of their slots are already confirmed, but some questions need answering in this series.

We analyse the best Pakistan playing XI for the Asia Cup and the subsequent events.

Sahibzada Farhan

Sahibzada Farhan was one of the batters who came at the expense of a settled opening pair of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan at the top. So, the pressure on him was higher than that of most players in the lineup, but Farhan didn’t fluster. He has always been an attacking batter, the biggest reason for including him in the national setup, and he has worked towards it in the national team as well.

Farhan has 250 runs at an average of 35.71 and a strike rate of 148.80 in seven innings, including three fifties, in T20Is this year. His powerplay strike rate of 146 and a balls-per-boundary ratio of 4.54 indicate a conscious effort towards the gung-ho approach the team has adopted. He has performed well at home and also scored runs on tricky surfaces away, so he should start in the main XI.

Saim Ayub

Saim Ayub’s form has been fluctuating since his return from injury. He has scored 221 runs at an average of 22.10 and a strike rate of 130.76 in 10 T20Is this year, including two fifties. However, Pakistan still have good reasons to back him.

Firstly, before the injury, Ayub had a decent 2024, scoring 375 runs at an average of 23.43 and a strike rate of 143.67 in 18 T20Is last year. Even if runs didn’t come as consistently as the team would have liked, his intent was higher, precisely what this new management expects. Then, they have given him ample opportunities and should back him to come good.

Fakhar Zaman

Fakhar Zaman’s hard-hitting abilities will be perfect for Pakistan at No.3. However, he has not been at his best due to recent injury concerns. Still, he has a higher ceiling than several other batters and a superior pace and spin game. He can counter left-arm spin and medium pace easily.

Hence, his value will increase multifold in the UAE, where the pitches can be slightly slow. He has ample experience playing here and can act as the glue in this batting lineup. So, No.3 will suit him perfectly, even though he should be more consistent.

Salman Agha

Salman Agha had the most significant responsibility in this new Pakistani setup. He had to lead the side that was in tatters and also maintain his own game to lead by example. He had only two T20I match experiences, so his task was more arduous.

However, he has performed reasonably well with the willow and should continue to hold the No.4 spot. Agha’s superior skills against spinners make him an ideal fit. This year, he has a strike rate of 143.90 and a balls-per-boundary ratio of 5.29 against them and will be mighty effective in the UAE and subcontinent conditions.

Mohammad Haris

Ideally, Mohammad Haris should be batting in the top order, but there’s no place at the moment. Hence, No.5 will be the perfect spot for him in this lineup. He is naturally an attacking batter with a strong pace game and can act as a shield for Salman.

This year, he has a strike rate of 147.27 and has hit a boundary every 4.45 balls against fast bowlers. The only issue with Haris is that he has hardly batted so low in the order. However, his skills are good enough to adjust.

Hasan Nawaz

Hasan Nawaz has been Pakistan’s biggest positive in white-ball cricket lately. He has shown exceptional power-hitting abilities and made a fabulous start to his international career. Given his expertise, Nawaz should continue in the lower middle order, where he has had ample success.

No other Pakistani batter has a better strike rate than him (168.93) in T20Is this year, and he is also their second-leading run-getter in the format. Nawaz can bat at a high strike rate and provide impetus in death overs. His form will bolster Pakistan’s batting lineup and give them more solidity in the lower order.

Mohammad Nawaz

Mohammad Nawaz will be one of the all-rounders in this Pakistan XI. He has improved massively as a power-hitter lately and can prolong the batting unit. He can tonk the pacers, as he showed against Afghanistan last night.

Additionally, Nawaz is an accurate spinner who has developed more into a wicket-taker than an economical bowler. Among all Pakistani bowlers with at least five innings, he has the best average (10.33) and strike rate (10.33) in T20Is this year. He deserves to play after all-round performances.

Faheem Ashraf

The No.8 slot is tricky. Due to a lack of options, Pakistan have persisted with Faheem Ashraf, who has been inconsistent. Still, they should back him to come good.

Faheem can be valuable on Asian decks and has performed well. His batting returns are often unpredictable, but Pakistan would want more depth in the order, given the brand of cricket they are playing. He might not be as consistent, but the team doesn’t have many options either.

Shaheen Afridi

A lot of debate has been around Shaheen Afridi’s spot in the side. He was also dropped from the T20I setup before being recalled as they prepare for the 2025 Asia Cup. Afridi should remain in the XI for multiple reasons.

Firstly, he has vast experience playing in the UAE and a fine record, scalping 16 wickets at 18.56 runs apiece in 11 outings. Further, Shaheen also adds ample batting value after improving as a hitter. So, his presence allows Pakistan to go harder from the top.

Haris Rauf

Haris Rauf is an obvious choice in the XI. He is among their finest pacers and can bowl across phases. Since 2024, he has been their second-leading wicket-taker.

Rauf will act as an enforcer and bowl hard lengths due to his high pace. He can close the powerplay, bowl in the middle, and also give an over at the death. The only issue is that he can be wayward at times, but Pakistan don’t have many better options.

Sufiyan Muqeem

Sufiyan Muqeem will act as the lead wrist-spinner for Pakistan. He has shown immense ability to take wickets and remain economical. He has seven wickets at 12.85 runs apiece in five innings this year.

Muqeem has been among the finest wrist-spinners in the international arena since his return. Since most tournaments are scheduled in Asian conditions, his value will be massive. The team has looked past Shadab Khan, and the move has paid dividends.

Best Pakistan T20I XI

Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha, Mohammad Haris, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem