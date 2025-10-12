Who Is Faisal Akram, Left-Arm Wrist Spinner Trained by Mushtaq Ahmed Waiting to Be Unleashed by Pakistan

After a successful trial of a spin-heavy strategy last year against England, Pakistan have now begun to bank on their spinners to dominate home Tests. With 39-year-old Noman Ali currently in the twilight of his career, the selectors are seeking long-term options to replace the veteran left-arm orthodox spinner in red-ball cricket. Their answer might just lie in Faisal Akram, a 22-year-old left-arm wrist spinner initially named in Pakistan’s squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against the reigning World Champions, South Africa, at their own den. However, he was eventually trimmed out of the final 16-man squad for the PAK vs SA series.

Who is Faisal Akram?

Faisal Akram, who hails from Multan, is among the most exciting prospects emerging from Pakistan’s domestic circuit in recent times. Trained under the watchful eye of legendary Mushtaq Ahmed, Faisal offers a rare art in world cricket – the ‘chinaman’ spin bowling.

Faisal Akram burst into the spotlight in 2021 when he bamboozled former captain Babar Azam, trapping him in front of the wickets with a delivery turned back sharply, during a training session at Gaddafi Stadium. That single moment of brilliance announced his arrival and boosted his confidence heading into the 2020/21 National U19 One Day Cup, where the left-arm chinaman spinner picked 27 scalps in only 10 matches at 14.33 and an economy of 4.24. Since then, the 22-year-old has impressed with his consistency, deceptive flight, and ability to turn the ball both ways.

Despite his limited international appearances, Mushtaq Ahmed calls him a “match-winner”, praising his work ethic and variations in his arsenal. Under Mushtaq’s mentorship, Faisal has been refining his craft, learning patience, precision, and the mental edge needed to outthink batters at the international level.

Faisal Akram’s Rise

Faisal Akram made his first-class debut in December 2023 and has claimed 47 wickets in 10 games at 30.95, including one 10-wicket match haul. He has also played three ODIs, in which he has five wickets. His numbers in 50-over format are also encouraging, having taken 50 Scalps in 33 List A innings at an impressive 26.78, while in ODIs, the southpaw has already represented Pakistan on three occasions against Zimbabwe last year, claiming five wickets.

As Pakistan prepare to face South Africa, Faisal’s inclusion signals more than just a transitional shift, but a tactical move. If Faisal Akram can translate his domestic success to the international stage, though he was released from the upcoming Test series against the Proteas, Pakistan’s aim to dominate home Tests will surely be achieved.

