Who Is Senuran Muthusamy, The South Africa Spinner Who Replaced Keshav Maharaj And Took A Six-Wicket Haul In PAK vs SA 1st Test?

The Indian-origin player was part of South Africa's WTC 2025 winning squad.

All-rounder Senuran Muthusamy, who replaced star spinner Keshav Maharaj for the PAK vs SA 1st Test, has continued his brilliant run of form in the red-ball format. The 31-year-old claimed a stunning six-wicket haul in Lahore, which helped to bundle out the hosts for 378 after a 161-run partnership between Imam-ul-Haq and Shan Masood at the top.

The commendable effort with the ball came just after his recent four-fer against Zimbabwe and the maiden five-wicket haul against Bangladesh in October 2024. Notably, all of Muthusamy’s scalps have come on overseas soil in his six-match Test career so far. The all-rounder has featured in only one home red-ball fixture against the West Indies in February 2023.

Senuran Muthusamy Might Become A Key All-rounder for South Africa

The Indian-origin all-rounder is currently an all-format player of the Proteas squad. Notably, Muthusamy had made his international debut back in 2019 against India and also dismissed the former Indian skipper Virat Kohli in his maiden Test appearance. He also contributed 98 runs in two matches and also scalped the wicket of veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

However, the fierce competition to make it to the South African squad had kept him away from action in international cricket for a long period of time. But whenever the player received an opportunity to feature in the playing XI, he grabbed the chance with both hands to prove his all-round abilities.

This was proved when he earned a Test recall for the Bangladesh tour of 2024 and did not disappoint the management’s call by producing a brilliant fifer on return. He had also put up an unbeaten 152-run partnership with Wiaan Mulder that powered South Africa to notch up a mammoth 575/6d in the first innings and eventually thump the hosts by an innings and 273 runs.

Recently, the all-rounder has also made his debut in the two white-ball formats of the game in 2025. His initial T20I stats read as — 24 runs and five wickets in as many matches at an impressive economy of 7.11. Muthusamy has also scored 22 runs and bagged six wickets in five ODIs so far at an economical rate of 6.35.

The player also has notable domestic stats to his name, which include 5,111 runs with nine centuries and 266 wickets with 15 fifers and three 10-wicket hauls in 112 First-Class matches. In List-A, the all-rounder has managed to notch up 2,384 runs, which also features a hundred.

Moreover, he has claimed 101 scalps, including four four-wicket hauls in 103 fixtures of the format. Fans would expect Muthusamy to carry on with his red-hot form, especially in Tests, to bring in an additional key all-round aspect in the South African squad.

