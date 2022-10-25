Inzamam: 'If they think that they can win the World Cup without Virat, it’s not possible'

The former Pakistan skipper called Virat Kohli India's biggest "match-winner", heaping effusive praise on the player after the knock against his countrymen.

Inzamam Ul Haq lauded Virat Kohli as India's key player heading deeper into the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

Former Pakistan skipper Inzamam Ul Haq lauded Indian batting great Virat Kohli after his match-winning 82 not out off 53 balls in the team's victory over the arch-rivals at MCG for the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday (October 23).

Making a point on his YouTube channel on the difference between heavy scorers and impact players, Inzamam explained why Kohli falls into the latter category, while being a run-machine in his own right. He also made a huge claim, stating India can't reclaim the T20 World Cup crown without Kohli at his best.

Inzamam said when Virat Kohli is performing, India look a dangerous side, which otherwise pales in comparison to themselves. The former Pakistan chief selector said Kohli is a "zabardast (magnificent)" player and someone India need in strong form heading deeper into the tournament.

'Virat Kohli is zabardast': Inzamam

"The Indian team is dangerous only on one condition: when Virat plays brilliantly. I am telling this clearly," Inzamam said on his YouTube channel 'The Match Winner'. "There are many factors and people term other batsmen as dangerous but for me, Virat is zabardast.[magnificient]."

"If India has to win the World Cup, Virat’s performance like this can win them the World Cup. If they think that they can win the World Cup without Virat, it’s not possible," he added.

Kohli overcame a slowish start to his innings after India lost their openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma very early into the chase of 160. The batter was 12* off 21 at one stage, later admitting he felt he was "messing" up things, but then bounced back to hit 70 runs off his remaining 32 balls in the middle in what was another famous late flourish from his bat.

"Some players cannot win matches despite scoring runs but there are some players who win such matches for their teams single handedly and in pressure. Virat [Kohli] is such a player and has his own class," said Inzamam.

"Indian performance is related to only one person. That’s Virat Kohli. India was struggling for a long time due to Virat’s poor form. Now he has come back and it gives India an edge in upcoming matches in the World cup."

"The good thing for India is that Virat has regained his form. And it happened in such a match against Pakistan. It could have happened in any World Cup match. But it happened in the first match against Pakistan only," he added.

Pakistan had India in big trouble at 31 for 4 inside the powerplay phase but the team recovered via a measured partnership between Kohli and Hardik Pandya as they intelligently took the chase deep before exploding. While Kohli contributed 69* off 41 during the stand, Hardik made a relatively sedate but critical 40 off 37 deliveries.

"Both Virat and Pandya were playing well in the partnership. The main thing was that Kohli maintained the flow after the fall of Pandya’s wicket. He did not let pressure overtake his mind."

"He had the pressure that he is the well set batsman but the way he played the last two overs was his class. The two sixes he hit off Haris Rauf, that was some class," Inzamam said.