Mark Taylor suggests Australian selectors may have to make a 'tough call' on Aaron Finch

The Australian skipper is under scrutiny for his persisting struggles with the bat in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Aaron Finch made a painstaking 31 not out off 42 balls in Australia's win at Perth against Sri Lanka.

Former skipper Mark Taylor believes Australia's selection panel may have a tough decision to make at their hands come the team's next T20 World Cup 2022 game on contemporary captain Aaron Finch.

Taylor suggested Finch could be dropped from the playing XI for the ongoing marquee event Down Under if the selectors feel his downward spiral is hurting the team's progress to defend their coveted crown.

Finch looked horribly out of sync with his game in Australia's victory over Sri Lanka at Perth, scoring an unbeaten 31 off 42 balls, an innings that may have put an irrevocable dent to his team's chances on NRR after their 89-run mauling at the hands of New Zealand.

In that game at the SCG, Aaron Finch played a momentum-soaking knock of 13 from 11 balls, plaguing Australia's run-chase right at the beginning inside the powerplay when they stared at a gigantic opposition total of 200/3.

Mark Taylor questions Aaron Finch's place

In wake of those knocks, Taylor spoke with honesty for Channel 9's 'Wide World Of Sports' on the Finch matter and suggested the selectors may have a "tough call" to make on the Australian T20I skipper.

"I think you gotta make a tough decision," Taylor said when asked how should the selectors treat the Finch issue. "If Australia were to win on Friday (vs England) and win again, but Finch is not making runs, if you feel you could make the side better by replacing him, you've gotta do that."

"Because you're a professional cricket team, a representative cricket team, you pick your eleven best players to represent the country. At the moment, Aaron's in that eleven and has been for a long time."

"But eventually, that time will end, whether it's gonna end next week or six months' time, I don't know, but you've got to always think like that (bettering the side) as a selector," he added.

Question marks on Aaron Finch persist in a phase where the opener retired from the ODIs after the top-end ODIs versus New Zealand last month and has been struggling for flow and consistency even in T20Is. Since the beginning of 2021, over 36 T20Is for Australia, Finch is averaging a measly 27.51 with a poor strike-rate of 121.06.