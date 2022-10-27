He tells us what to do: Paras Mhambrey gives a cheeky response on R Ashwin batting in last over vs Pakistan

Ravichandran Ashwin stayed unbeaten on 1 off 1 ball in the game at MCG

India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey had a cheeky response when asked about the last-over instructions on Ravichandran Ashwin batting in the high-voltage T20 World Cup 2022 match against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Ashwin came to bat after Dinesh Karthik was stumped by Mohammad Rizwan off Mohammad Nawaz with India needing two runs off the last ball.

Thereafter, Ashwin showed a great presence of mind and left a delivery down the leg-side, helping the Men in Blue gain an extra run under extreme pressure. In the last ball, Ashwin lofted Nawaz down the ground and took India over the finishing line.

“Actually, it's the other way round. He tells us, 'this is what I'm going to do',” Mhambrey was quoted as saying in the press conference before India's match against the Netherlands.

"It's just the way he is. The individual is so full of composure, and his presence of mind to actually leave the ball... any other individual at that stage would swing his bat, but that's Ashwin for you," he stated.

Mhambrey also reckoned that Ashwin, who has Test hundreds to his name against England and the West Indies, adds a whole lot of depth to the Indian batting lineup.

“We look at the batting combination of the teams we are playing. You do your own homework—which players are struggling, which type of bowlers their batters are struggling against. So that is one aspect. The other thing which works in favour of Ashwin is that he can contribute with the bat. So we will look at both these things," Mhambrey added.

On October 23, India registered their highest succesful run-chase against Pakistan. Virat Kohli's unbeaten 53-ball 82 made sure that India chased down 160 runs after initially losing four wickets inside the first 10 overs.

It was Virat and Hardik Pandya's 113-run stand for the fifth wicket that helped India make a comeback after Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah made early inroads into the Men in Blue's batting lineup.