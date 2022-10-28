Most runs in T20 World Cup 2022

A look at the leading run-scorers at the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.
 By CX Staff Writer Fri, 28 Oct 2022
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli is closing in on 1,000 runs in T20 World Cups.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 has produced some fascinating results ever since its beginning on October 15. West Indies, the only team to win the title twice, got knocked out of the competition following defeats to Scotland and Ireland, after 2014 champions Sri Lanka were outplayed by Namibia in the opener.

Ireland and Zimbabwe showed that they are the teams to look out for, having registered hard-fought defeats against England and Pakistan respectively in the Super 12s stage.

The T20 World Cup has thrown up some fascinating individual performances. Kusal Mendis, Max O'Dowd and Sikandar Raza were standout batters in the opening round, before Virat Kohli showcased his class in a high-octane clash against Pakistan in Melbourne, inspiring India to a thrilling last-ball win, and followed that up with another match-winning fifty against the Netherlands.

Kohli is within touching distance of the 1,000-run mark in T20 World Cup (989), and steadily catching up with former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene (1,016) among leading run-scorers in the competition’s history.

Here’s a look at the leading run-scorers at the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia:

Player  Matches   Innings   Runs   Highest   Average   Balls faced   Strike-rate   100s   50s   4s   6s 
 Kusal Mendis (SL) 5 5 176 79 44 112 157.14 0 2 13 8
 Max O'Dowd (NED) 5 5 153 71* 38.25 124 123.38 0 1 13 6
 Sikandar Raza (ZIM) 5 5 145 82 29 97 149.48 0 1 10 8
 Virat Kohli (INDIA) 2 2 144 82* - 97 148.45 0 2 9 6
 Pathum Nissanka (SL) 4 4 137 74 34.25 136 100.73 0 1 9 3
 Paul Stirling (IRE) 5 5 122 66* 30.5 93 131.18 0 1 12 4
 George Munsey (SCOT) 3 3 121 66* 60.5 106 114.15 0 2 16 0
 Lorcan Tucker (IRE) 5 5 120 45* 30 101 118.81 0 0 10 3
 Curtis Campher (IRE) 5 4 119 72* 39.66 69 172.46 0 1 11 2
 Andrew Balbirnie (IRE) 5 5 117 62 23.4 91 128.57 0 1 10 5
 Quinton de Kock (SA) 2 2 110 63 110 56 196.42 0 1 15 4
 Michael Jones (SCOT) 3 3 110 86 36.66 77 142.85 0 1 10 4
 Rilee Rossouw (SA) 2 1 109 109 109 56 194.64 1 0 7 8
 Dhananjaya de Silva (SL) 5 5 102 33 20.4 81 125.92 0 0 9 2
 Jan Frylinck (NAM) 3 3 101 44 33.66 93 108.6 0 0 6 1

