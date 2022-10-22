Rohit Sharma dons the mic at India nets; calls Mohammad Shami "most dangerous bowler"

The Indian skipper was in chatty mood at the net session on the eve of the India-Pakistan clash for the T20 World Cup.

The Indian skipper cheered Mohammad Shami at the net session before the big face off with Pakistan at MCG.

Rohit Sharma had fun at the India nets on the eve of his team's much-anticipated clash with Pakistan for the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday (October 23).

The Indian skipper donned the mic for a clip posted on the official ICC website for the tournament Down Under and came up with quite a few amusing remarks to tell to his teammates.

At one point, he is seen telling India's comeback seamer Mohammad Shami he is the "most dangerous" bowler out other, cheering his spirits up before the all-important Pakistan encounter.

Rohit Sharma faced a lot of Shami during this net session and gave his bowlers all the necessary inputs about his run-up and rhythm, the lines and the lengths with which he was operating. The highlights, though, was him telling Dinesh Karthik at the adjacent net that Shami is the "most dangerous" bowler one could face.

Rohit praises Shami at India nets

As Shami ran in full steam at his India skipper, Rohit Sharma was seen in the clip defended astutely, apart from playing a few of his trademark backfoot shots. Amidst that, he gave Shami arguably the biggest nod of approval before taking on Pakistan, calling him a "dangerous" prospect with the ball in hand.

Chuffed by those comments, Shami continued in superb rhythm with the ball and gave it his all behind the delivery bowling to one of the better players of pace and bounce in the world.

Rohit Sharma would've felt a touch of discomfort facing Shami but would've very pleased to see his replacement for Jasprit Bumrah doing well in the practise session.

For India to reclaim the T20 World Cup crown, they'll need both their captain and most experienced seamer to be at their very best.

Watch the clip here.

India require Rohit Sharma to continue his aggressive ways at the top of the order and for Shami to prove to be an ideal plug to Bumrah, the team's all-phase genius.

Shami made an encouraging feast of defending 11 runs required off the last over in India's official warm-up game against Australia, giving away just 4 runs while picking up three wickets at the Gabba in Brisbane.