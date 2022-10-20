Watch: Netherlands cricketers celebrate after UAE defeat to Namibia by 7 runs and help them to qualify for Super 12

Netherlands needed UAE to beat Namibia in order to make it to the Super 12 stage.

Netherlands were dependent on the UAE side to qualify for Super 12. They are now slotted in Group 2 alongside, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and South Africa.

October 20 was a crucial day for the three teams in the Group A of the ongoing T20 World Cup. Two spots were up for grabs among Sri Lanka, Namibia and Netherlands and the islanders sealed it with a 16-run win over Netherlands. Namibia were due to face the UAE in their final Round 1 game and had to win to make it through to the Super 12 stage.

However, the Netherlands were praying for a UAE win which seemed unlikely thanks to Namibia’s strong show in the tournament. However, the team led by CP Rizwan showed great intent on the day with the bat to post 148 runs on the board for the loss of three wickets.

They followed it with a spirited bowling effort leaving Namibia reeling at 69/7 in the 13th over at one stage. However, a certain David Wiese, accompanied by Ruben Trumpelmann, had other ideas as they took the game right down to the wire.

At one stage, Namibia were seemed to be the favourites with only 20 runs needed in the last two overs. But some exceptional death overs bowling from Muhammad Waseem and Zahoor Khan led the UAE to a stunning win by seven runs.

Netherlands team witnessed the rollercoaster of an action together

The Netherlands team players were going through a roller coaster of emotions during the exciting game. They would’ve thought their tournament was done when Wiese was batting exceptionally well. But his wicket in the final over turned the game on its head and the UAE ended up sealing the close game.

Soon after the game ended, the Netherlands players erupted in joy as they now had a great chance of facing the Big Boys of the game. The video of their raucous celebration after UAE beating Namibia has gone viral.

Here’s the video:

Celebration by the Dutch cricket team, having just qualified for the follow-up by the narrow defeat of Namibia by UAE. Yet another nail biting experience. #ICCT20WC2022 #ICCT20WC @T20Worldcup #Australia #CricketNL @KNCBcricket pic.twitter.com/pVNjMVYgUG — VRA Cricket Amsterdam (@VRA_Cricket_AMS) October 20, 2022

Netherlands ended at the second position in Group A and they are now slotted in Group 2 of Super 12 alongside India, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh. On the other hand, Sri Lanka are slotted in Group 1 alongside hosts Australia, England, Afghanistan and New Zealand.