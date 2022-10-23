Watch: Rohit Sharma lifts Virat Kohli on his shoulders as India script magnificent MCG win over Pakistan

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli shared a heartening moment after India's win, with the former applauding the latter's batting effort at MCG.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was one of the first to congratulate the MCG hero Virat Kohli after his team's come-from-behind victory over Pakistan at the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday (October 23).

Rohit lifted his experienced teammate up on his shoulders as the two giants of Indian cricket shared a wonderful moment with each other after the famous win against the arch-rivals at the start of their Super 12 campaign.

The captain rushed towards Kohli moments after India secured their successful chase of 160 runs against Pakistan and lifted him on his shoulders, patting the batting stalwart on his back before the two players shared a wonderful hug.

The respect for Virat Kohli was evident in Rohit's eyes, as he congratulated India's modern-day batting great for another of his famous knocks under pressure of the run-chase at the iconic MCG.

Rohit lifts Kohli on his shoulders after famous win at the 'G'

The incident happened moments after premier India spinner R Ashwin hit a boundary over mid-off against left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz off the last delivery to secure the Indian win.

As soon as Ashwin dispatched Nawaz for a boundary when 1 run was needed off the remaining ball, he and Virat Kohli were seen jubilliant about the victory.

The rest of the Indian players started rushing to the middle to applaud their teammates for their effort, especially to Kohli, whose knock of 82* off 53 balls kept India in the hunt and eventually propelled them to the winning post.

One of them was Rohit, who went down and lifted Kohli on his two shoulders and cheered for him, giving him a nice pat on the back before the two shared a lovely hug to celebrate the moment.



Not just as a friend and experienced teammate, Rohit would've delighted as an Indian skipper seeing his critical No.3 player find his mojo rigth at the beginning of the campaign for the T20 World Cup.

Even Kohli looked relieved to have gotten Indian across the line, showing very healthy signs of reviving his best self after a couple of years of struggles with the bat.