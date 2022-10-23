'Cometh the hour, cometh the man' - Fans go berserk as Virat Kohli wins India a thriller in Melbourne

Virat Kohli finished 82* off 53 in India's comeback win against Pakistan at the MCG for the T20 World Cup 2022.

The former India skipper led to another fantastic finish for India at the start of their campaign in Australia.

Virat Kohli overcame a slow start to produce a magical finish and became India's match-winner for their win over arch-rivals Pakistan at the MCG for the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday (October 23).

The Indian batting great found it tough to get going at the beginning of his knock after the team lost openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma early in a run-chase of 160 in Melbourne.

But he recovered from 12* off 21 to finish with an impactful 82* off 53 deliveries, including 6 fours and 4 sixes, coming with a late-overs flourish to be savoured for memories as emotions ran high across the border for what was a high-voltage clash.

Virat Kohli produced some exceptional strokes towards the latter half of his brilliant innings, taking India home by four wickets and earning a deserved 'Player of the Match' award for the same. Even though it was premier offspinner R Ashwin who hit the winning run, it was Kohli who ignited India's hopes in the final five overs.

Virat Kohli lifts India up at MCG; fans applaud

At one point in his innings, it felt Virat Kohli's longstanding struggles versus spin in the middle overs would halt the player's overall pursuit back. But the player took a liking to Pakistan's much-vaunted pace attack and rallied on from there to produce a terrific finish that would boost India's quest to reclaim the T20 World Cup crown.

From being 12* off 21 at one stage, Kohli went on to blast a whopping 60 runs off the next 32 deliveries he faced, including two critical sixes off Pakistan seam stalwart Haris Rauf in the 19th over of the run-chase. That eased up India's task, as they then needed 16 off the last 6 balls.

With left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz finding it difficult under pressure in the 20th over, Kohli's parade reached its destination, with Ashwin providing him company towards the end in what was an emotional end to the game.

Here is how the fans reacted to Virat Kohli's knock:

#ViratKohli #T20WC2022 One of the best innings anyone will witness in the next 10 years. What a match yaar . Kohli's name will be there in one of the greatest. Now only waiting for his 100 in the test match. Definitely he is going to rule the cricket world for 2-3 years #GOAT𓃵 — Anugrah Yadav (@AnugrahYadav_) October 23, 2022

The GOAT, The Game Changer, The Ultimate King. The Virat Kohli 🇮🇳 #T20WC2022 — Pankaj Solanki (@pankajsolankii) October 23, 2022

Kohli was carrying a tear or two in his eyes as the rest of the Indian players started circling him around, including skipper Rohit, who lifted his giant teammate on his shoulders and applauded him for his knock.