'Hope Gill Tried Spin...' - Fans React After Shubman Gill Holds Spinners Back On Day 4 Of ENG vs IND 5th Test
social-reactions

‘Hope Gill Tried Spin…’ – Fans React After Shubman Gill Holds Spinners Back On Day 4 Of ENG vs IND 5th Test

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: August 3, 2025
3 min read

England lead the five-match Test series 2-1.

'Hope Gill Tried Spin...' - Fans React After Shubman Gill Holds Spinners Back On Day 4 Of ENG vs IND 5th Test

England began Day 4 of the fifth Test needing 324 runs with nine wickets in hand. Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna struck gold in the first hour, with crucial wickets of Ben Duckett and captain Ollie Pope. However, since then, it was all England. Joe Root and Harry Brook came together to stitch a wonderful partnership for the hosts. They took the game away from the visitors. If England go on to win this Test, the partnership between Root and Brook will be a major point of discussion for Shubman Gill & Co.

India seemed in control after the first hour of the day. But Mohammed Siraj’s misjudgement might have cost them some important runs. The pacer caught Harry Brook down on the boundary, but stepped on the rope to give England’s white-ball skipper a lifeline. Brook looked in tremendous touch before the dropped chance, and has taken his game to another level after the incident.

Social Media Slams Shubman Gill For Holding Back Spin

However, one of the most talked-upon topics on the fourth day was the holding back of spinners from Shubman Gill. Washington Sundar bowled just a couple of overs in the second session on Day 4. To add to that, only two overs of spin were bowled in the first 52 overs of the fourth innings. This did not sit well with some of the fans, who were not afraid of voicing their opinions on social media. Some of these fans took to their X (Formerly Twitter) handles to express their disagreement towards the spinners being held back.

ALSO READ:

One of the reasons for Gill to hold back his spinners might be the nature of the pitch. There seems to be no help for the spinners in the wicket as the pacers have done almost all the hard work in the match. But the fans felt that with runs coming easily for England, Gill could have used a ploy in trusting his spinners a bit more to break the all-important partnership between Brook and Root.

Here are some of the fan reactions after the Indian skipper’s lack of trust in spin bowling after Siraj and Prasidh scalped a couple of wickets in the first session.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

ENG vs IND
India
Shubman Gill
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

Related posts

AB de Villiers South Africa Champions WCL 2025

‘Age Is Just A Number’ – AB de Villiers Rolls Back the Years With 39-Ball Ton

His team has won three out of four games so far.
July 27, 2025
Disha Asrani
KL Rahul Shubman Gill Day 4 ENG vs IND 4th Test Old Trafford Gautam Gambhir Rahul Dravid Head coach

‘It Was Our Series To Win If…’ – Gautam Gambhir in Hot Water After Virtual Defeat Against England Sparks Comparison With Former Coach

India are 174/2 at stumps on Day 4 in the Old Trafford Test.
July 27, 2025
Disha Asrani
'Unless You Can Bat...' - Fans Question Gautam Gambhir After Kuldeep Yadav Snub At Old Trafford

‘Unless You Can Bat…’ – Fans Question Indian Management After Kuldeep Yadav Snub At Old Trafford

Kuldeep Yadav hasn't played a single match on the tour.
July 23, 2025
Amogh Bodas
Reactions Pour In For Ravindra Jadeja As India Fall Short By 22 Runs in ENG vs IND 3rd Test 

‘8th Wonder of the World…’ – Reactions Pour In For Ravindra Jadeja As India Fall Short By 22 Runs in ENG vs IND 3rd Test 

England won the third Test by 22 runs.
July 14, 2025
Amogh Bodas
shubman gill 2nd innings eng vs ind brydon carse

‘Forgot To Bat Again’ – Fans Slam Shubman Gill For Quick Dismissal In 2nd Innings of ENG vs IND 3rd Test

The Indian skipper was out for a paltry score yet again at Lord's.
July 14, 2025
Samarnath Soory
Sai Sudharsan Kuldeep Yadav Social media on Gautam Gambhir ENG vs IND 2nd Test

‘Gambhir Era Not Holding Back’ – Social Media Goes Berserk After Exclusion of Star Player In India Playing XI for ENG vs IND 2nd Test

As many as three changes are made for this Test.
July 2, 2025
Ashish Satyam
