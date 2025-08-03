'Hope Gill Tried Spin...' - Fans React After Shubman Gill Holds Spinners Back On Day 4 Of ENG vs IND 5th Test

England lead the five-match Test series 2-1.

England began Day 4 of the fifth Test needing 324 runs with nine wickets in hand. Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna struck gold in the first hour, with crucial wickets of Ben Duckett and captain Ollie Pope. However, since then, it was all England. Joe Root and Harry Brook came together to stitch a wonderful partnership for the hosts. They took the game away from the visitors. If England go on to win this Test, the partnership between Root and Brook will be a major point of discussion for Shubman Gill & Co.

India seemed in control after the first hour of the day. But Mohammed Siraj’s misjudgement might have cost them some important runs. The pacer caught Harry Brook down on the boundary, but stepped on the rope to give England’s white-ball skipper a lifeline. Brook looked in tremendous touch before the dropped chance, and has taken his game to another level after the incident.

Social Media Slams Shubman Gill For Holding Back Spin

However, one of the most talked-upon topics on the fourth day was the holding back of spinners from Shubman Gill. Washington Sundar bowled just a couple of overs in the second session on Day 4. To add to that, only two overs of spin were bowled in the first 52 overs of the fourth innings. This did not sit well with some of the fans, who were not afraid of voicing their opinions on social media. Some of these fans took to their X (Formerly Twitter) handles to express their disagreement towards the spinners being held back.



One of the reasons for Gill to hold back his spinners might be the nature of the pitch. There seems to be no help for the spinners in the wicket as the pacers have done almost all the hard work in the match. But the fans felt that with runs coming easily for England, Gill could have used a ploy in trusting his spinners a bit more to break the all-important partnership between Brook and Root.

Here are some of the fan reactions after the Indian skipper’s lack of trust in spin bowling after Siraj and Prasidh scalped a couple of wickets in the first session.

Bowling some spin while you still have some runs won't hurt, Gill Bhai. — Akash (@Akashkumarjha14) August 3, 2025

Hope Gill tried few overs of spin too before lunch and does not keep bowling seam. He has often let spin be introduced very late — Shreya (@shreyamatsharma) August 3, 2025

Harry Brook's biggest weakness is playing against spin but captain Shubman Gill won't introduce a spinner untill game is slipped away from team India. Same happened in last game, introduced Washi after 60 overs & he took wicket in his 2nd over. Very poor captaincy as always. — Rajiv (@Rajiv1841) August 3, 2025

Gill’s extreme reluctance to use spin explains the Kuldeep situation — Somesh Agarwal (@someshagarwal22) August 3, 2025

Pacers put of fume and Gill has no interest in going to spin



Should have stuck to playing 4 pacers then 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️#ENGvsIND — AayushKataria (@aayush11kataria) August 3, 2025

#staraikelungal Brook is a brilliant player of pace but he had struggled a lot against spin. i think gill hasn't utilized washii well. Just 2 over spell maybe that's going to be a match winning moment? — Alagappan K (@AlagappanK3766) August 3, 2025

Match single handedly given away by run machine Prasidh and Captain Gill for making mistakes at such important time in the game … Spin is still sleeping 😐 — Ritika Kumar (@Ritikark007) August 3, 2025

Why does Gill hate bowling spin SO much!? He has LOTS to learn as a captain. — G. (@Bibliophileeyy) August 3, 2025

Ind vs Eng it's very hard to understand why shubham gill don't try their frontline bowlers don't use Sundar last match till 66 over and today till 49 ov have only 2 overs of spin. Not understandable and confusing captaincy.



They are attacking why defensive field at all. — Dr. BIKASH KUMAR (@1989_vikky) August 3, 2025

Gill’s reluctance to use spin is becoming a pattern worth dissecting — Raghava (@belongs2raghu) August 1, 2025

