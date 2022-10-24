'Virat Kohli stops Diwali Shopping' - Investment officer's tweet goes viral

The Indian batting great's match-winning effort at MCG halted the market, leading to a major dip in UPI transactions despite Diwali.

The former India skipper came up with another memorable finish but that meant an unexpected dip in the market.

The twist and turns of another thriller between arch-rivals India and Pakistan at the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday (October 23) had an amusing impact on the market.

As Virat Kohli led India's higly impressive push for a victory, cricket fans put their Diwali shopping on a halt and glued to their television sets.

Yes, as per Mihir Vora, the chief investment officer of Max Life, the market was stalled by Kohli and the rest during the critical hours of the festive shopping before it resumed upon completion of India's famous triumph at the MCG.

In a tweet going viral, Vora graphically explained how Virat Kohli stopped the Diwali shopping through his brilliant on-field exploits, stating that the market dipped as the match picked up in excitement and interest and enjoyed a rebound upon India's finish.

The graphic offered a visual representation of UPI transactions made on the eve of what is the biggest festival celebrated in the Indian calendar. It showed that those doing only transactions via UPI put their shopping on a halt to watch Kohli and the Indian middle-order provide a memorable win for their side.

Virat Kohli's MCG classic puts Diwali shopping on halt

Through the tweet posted by Vora, one can see that the only Diwali shopping via UPI had started dipping from the beginning of the Pakistan innings only.

But it dwindled further when the Indian run-chase picked up pace, especially as Virat Kohli began resurrecting his knock after a slowish start and came up with another memorable late-overs flourish.

#ViratKohli stopped #India shopping yesterday!!



UPI transactions from 9 a.m. yesterday till evening - as the match became interesting, online shopping stopped - and sharp rebound after the match! #HappyDiwali #indiavspak #ViratKohli𓃵 #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/5yTHLCLScM — Mihir Vora (@theMihirV) October 24, 2022

That Virat Kohli enjoys incredible fan-following in the country goes without saying and the market graph by the Max Life chief investment officer only reinforced it, as fans glued to their television sets or digital streaming platform for the game while putting their Diwali shopping on halt.

Personally, Kohli would take great heart from taking India home once again and helping his team earn two critical points against the arch-rivals at the start of India's campaign.

He will be determined to add on the gains of this knock and fulfil his longstanding goal to win the T20 World Cup.