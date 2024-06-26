3 Key Players for India in the semifinal clash against England

India have been among the most consistent sides in the T20 World Cup 2024, for they have fired in tandem and dismantled the opposition with ease.

India have been among the most consistent sides in the T20 World Cup 2024, for they have fired in tandem and dismantled the opposition with ease. However, that’s been the story in almost every ICC tournament, and the real challenge starts now when they enter the knockout stage.

They will face arch-rivals England, who gave them a 10-wicket hammering in the previous event and would be wary of the threat they will pose. That said, India also have quality and more depth in every department than in 2022 and will fight better this time.

We look at three key players for India in the semifinal against England.

Virat Kohli

Do we need to say? Virat Kohli enjoys big occasions and has been India’s go-to man almost every time. He has 288 runs at an average of 144 and a strike rate of 152.38 in four games in the knockout games of the T20 World Cup. Further, he also hit 50 in all those four innings.

Kohli has 639 runs at a fine average of 39.93 and a strike rate of 135.66 in 20 T20I outings against England, including five fifties. He made 59 in his only outing in Guyana. This T20 World Cup has not been as free-flowing for him, but he will most likely step up now.

Hardik Pandya

If Virat Kohli is the man for big occasions, Hardik Pandya is India’s saviour in crisis, leaving a mark every time his team requires him. Hardik averages 31 and strikes at 150.81 with the bat. He has 14 wickets at 18.42 balls apiece with the ball, showing Hardik has been equally potent in all the departments.

The track in Guyana will suit his bowling style, for Hardik can bowl cutters into the pitch to agitate the batters. He has the most runs (116) at an average of 58 among batters at No.6 or below this T20 World Cup. Combine his bowling expertise, and Hardik is an invaluable asset.

Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav can wreak havoc on the slow and sluggish Guyana track. The spinners have averaged 15.96 and conceded only 5.57 runs per over here in the T20 World Cup 2024. Kuldeep weaved his magic in Guyana last time, snaring as many as three wickets.

He has 7 wickets, the most among Indian spinners this T20 World Cup, at an average of 10.71 in three innings. Kuldeep has troubled England batters and also has a five-wicket haul against them. A lot will depend on how he performs.

