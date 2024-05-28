T20 World Cup 2024: 5 Players who can finish as the highest run-scorers

The T20 World Cup 2024 promises to be an exciting one with some some of the best batters around the world in action.

It's time for another edition of T20 World Cup as the teams prepare for the biggest prize in T20 cricket. The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will be held in the West Indies and the USA from June 2 to June 29. There will be some serious and exciting talents in action who will be aiming to showcase their potential.

Over the years, T20 World Cups have given us some of the fondest memories. This season promises to give us even more. T20 cricket is known as the batter's game. The format is mostly famous for fours and sixes. In the upcoming edition, we will encounter some of the world's finest batters.

The batting in T20 cricket is not just about power. It has a lot to do with the batter's mindset and skill as well. Consistency is one of the most difficult things in T20 cricket and very few have been able to achieve that so far. Let's have a look at some of the world-class batters who have that ability and can finish as the highest run-scorers of this edition.

Virat Kohli

T20I Career: Matches 117, Runs 4037, Avg. 51.75, SR. 138.15

Virat Kohli is the biggest contender to top the run-scoring charts of T20 World Cup 2024. Kohli holds the record for the most runs in T20 World Cup history. He has scored 1141 runs in 27 matches so far at an outstanding average of 81.50 and a strike rate of 131.30. Kohli has also emerged as the highest run-getter in three T20 World Cups so far (2014, 2016, 2022), which is a record as well.

His recent form has been promising as well. He is the highest run-scorer in the IPL 2024 season. T20 World Cups have always brought out the best in Kohli as he has played some memorable innings in the history of this tournament. The most recent example is the stunning 82* runs that he scored against Pakistan in the previous edition, which led India to an improbable victory on the last ball. India will be hoping for Kohli to continue his success story with T20 World Cups.

Babar Azam

T20I Career: Matches 117, Runs 3955, Avg. 41.19, SR. 129.97

Another frontrunner for the tournament’s highest run-scorer is Babar Azam. The Pakistan captain is one of the most consistent batters in world cricket. His record in T20 cricket (domestic or international) is impeccable. Babar was the highest run-getter of the tournament’s edition in 2021 but failed to impress in T20 World Cup 2022. But since he has got back his captaincy, he will be aiming to prove a point.

Babar’s current form isn’t bad either. He was the joint-highest run-scorer in Pakistan's recent series against Ireland. The 29-year-old is ranked fourth in the ICC T20I rankings for batters. Pakistan will hope for their talismanic batter to be in top form if they aim to go deep into the tournament.

Jos Buttler

T20I Career: Matches 114, Runs 2927, Avg. 34.84, SR. 144.61

Ever since moving to the opening position in T20 cricket, Jos Buttler has become one of the most consistent batters in this format. He can be devastating in the powerplay and can be brutal in the middle and death overs. Buttler has the ability to notch up huge scores in T20 cricket and has the experience of playing this format in different leagues as well.

In IPL 2024, Buttler scored 359 runs in 11 matches at an average of 39.88 and a strike rate of 140.78 while playing for Rajasthan Royals. He smashed two hundreds as well. The 33-year-old played a crucial role in England's T20 World Cup triumph last time when he scored 225 runs in 6 games at an average of 45. England will hope for a similar performance from their captain this time as well.

Suryakumar Yadav

T20I Career: Matches 60, Runs 2141, Avg. 45.55, SR. 171.55

Suryakumar Yadav had a fantastic time in T20 World Cup 2022, where he finished as the third-highest run-scorer of the tournament with 239 runs at a strike rate of 189.68. He is a beast in T20 format and can be destructive on his day. Suryakumar has the ability to play shots at every corner of the ground, which makes him such a difficult batter to bowl to. Currently, he is the No. 1 ranked T20I batter in the world.

Returning from an injury, he started playing IPL 2024 midway but played some match-winning knocks for Mumbai Indians. He scored 345 runs in 11 matches at an average of 34.50. He is likely to bat at No. 3 or No. 4, which are two crucial slots in India's batting order. A good player of spin, he will be tasked to play his ultra-aggressive brand of cricket, especially in the middle overs against the spinners.

Travis Head

T20I Career: Matches 26, Runs 656, Avg. 29.81, SR. 147.08

On his day, Travis Head has the ability to win matches on his own. He likes to score quickly and make good use of powerplay restrictions. His current form will worry the opposition bowlers, who will be looking to dismiss him as early as possible. The left-hander has been terrific in recent months with his attacking style of batting, which he continues till his stay at the crease.

Head has been in brilliant form with the bat recently. While opening for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024, he has scored 533 runs in12 matches in the league stage. He has scored these runs at a strike rate of 201.13, which shows how destructive he can be when he is there at the crease. Head is likely to open the batting alongside David Warner in the T20 World Cup 2024.

