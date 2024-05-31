5 USA players to watch out for in T20 World Cup 2024

USA are looking ready to stage some upsets and have already made their mark with a historic series win before the start of the mega-event.

The co-hosts of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 alongside West Indies, USA are looking ready to stage some upsets and have already made their mark with a historic series win before the start of the mega-event.

USA defeated Bangladesh in a brief three-match T20 series 2-1, their first series win in the shortest format against a Test-playing nation.

USA will be keen to keep this momentum going heading into the ICC event.

They have been placed in Group A alongside the likes of India, Pakistan, Canada and Ireland.

They will kickstart their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against neighbours Canada on June 2.

Ahead of the tournament openers, let's take a look at five players who can make a difference for the co-hosts in the marquee tournament.

1. Harmeet Singh

For the unversed, Harmeet Singh has previously played for India and was a key player in India's 2012 U19 World Cup-winning team.

He had also played domestic cricket for Mumbai and Tripura before relocating to Seattle in 2021 to participate in the USA’s Minor League matches.

Harmeet made his international debut in March 2024 during a pre-T20 World Cup series against Canada. In his first match against a Test-playing nation, he impressed with a rapid 33* off 13 balls against Bangladesh, leading the USA to an extraordinary five-wicket victory.

This triumph set the stage for the USA’s historic series win over Bangladesh, occurring just days before the T20 World Cup began.

In addition to his explosive batting, Harmeet Singh is a valuable left-arm spinner, especially effective during the middle overs. His recent performances as an all-rounder make him a key player to watch in the upcoming 20-team global tournament.

2. Corey Anderson

Ex-New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson moved from Auckland to Dallas in 2020 and later joined the USA’s Major League Cricket (MLC) competition. Known for previously holding the record for the fastest century in ODI cricket, Anderson became eligible to represent the USA internationally in 2023, making his debut in March 2024 against Canada.

Anderson’s powerful batting skills were instrumental in the USA's victories over Canada and Bangladesh within a month, providing a significant boost in their preparations for the 2024 T20 World Cup on home soil.

At 33, Anderson has played 167 T20 matches, including 36 internationals, showcasing his talent in top-tier leagues such as the IPL, CPL, PSL, Australian Big Bash, and the USA’s MLC.

With over 3,000 runs scored at a strike rate of almost 135, Corey Anderson has proven his ability to dominate top bowling attacks and will shoulder the responsibilities of advancing USA in their maiden T20 World Cup appearance for his adopted country.

3. Ali Khan

Ali Khan, originally hailing from Pakistan, has made a significant impact on the USA’s cricket scene with his remarkable speed and precision. At 33 years old, he brings extensive experience to the USA's bowling lineup, having competed in major global T20 leagues and franchise cricket.

In his T20 career, Khan has taken 73 wickets in 68 matches, maintaining an economy rate of around 8.5 in the current high-scoring format of the game. Recently, he played a crucial role in the victory against Bangladesh by delivering match-winning figures of 3-25.

With his vast experience, recent performances, and exceptional fast-bowling skills, Ali Khan stands out as a key player to watch for the USA at the T20 World Cup 2024.

4. Monank Patel

Indian-origin Monank Patel was named the captain of the USA cricket team in mid-2024, just ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024. In his short tenure as captain, Patel has already guided the team to decisive series victories against Canada and a formidable Bangladesh squad.

The 31-year-old showcased his batting prowess by scoring consecutive half-centuries against Canada, contributing significantly to the wins. He also played a crucial role with a match-winning score of 42, leading the USA to a thrilling six-run victory against a Bangladesh squad boasting the likes of Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, and Shoriful Islam.

Since his debut for the USA in early 2019, Monank Patel has accumulated 25 T20Is and 47 ODIs in his international career. He has also faced numerous international bowlers in renowned T20 leagues such as ILT20 and MLC. Patel's impressive performance with the bat and his leadership skills make him a key player to watch at the 2024 T20 World Cup.

5. Steven Taylor

Widely considered one of the finest batters ever produced by the USA, the left-hander made his international debut in 2019 but interestingly has been actively involved in American cricket since 2012.

Taylor boasts an impressive average of 41.22 in T20 internationals and has a striking rate of 142.41 at the top of the order. The 30-year-old recently played crucial innings against a seasoned Bangladesh team in Prairie View and contributed with key wickets using his skillful off-breaks.

Furthermore, Steven Taylor's presence in the USA squad offers captain Monank Patel an additional wicketkeeping option, which could be vital in the event of an injury.

