Former Proteas star targets Mumbai Indians fans' criticism after Hardik Pandya's heroics in T20 World Cup 2024 Final

Star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has had quite a year in just the first half of it. From being criticised by his own team's fans when he took over the Mumbai Indians captaincy reins to becoming one of the most celebrated cricketers following his T20 World Cup 2024 heroics, it has been quite a roller coaster ride for the all-rounder.

Pandya's contributions were one of the key reasons why the Men in Blue could end a 13-year jinx and lift a World Cup.

The 30-year-old made impactful cameos down the order with the bat and made clinical breakthroughs with the ball when the team needed him to. He finished his T20 World Cup 2024 campaign with 144 runs while batting at a strike-rate of over 150 and also took 11 wickets.

In the final match too, Pandya was bestowed with the responsibility of defending 16 runs in the final over and he closed out the game, conceding only 8.

AB de Villiers targets Mumbai Indians fans

Following his World Cup heroics, former South Africa star AB de Villiers criticised fans who were giving Pandya flak prior to the T20 World Cup 2024 during the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) season.

De Villiers particularly pointed out the Mumbai Indians (MI) fans who had not backed Hardik as their captain and were constantly bringing him down with boos and criticisms.

Speaking on a video on his Youtube channel, the Proteas said, "He made everyone proud out there. Even though I did not want him to succeed like that, I look back and have a lot of respect for that. He is a big man for a big moment and that's exactly the way he played. To all you Mumbai Indians fans out there who doubted him, I'm pretty sure he has secured a spot in your hearts for the future."

