'He approached me and..': India star reveals how Rohit Sharma calmed his nerves during T20 World Cup 2024 Final

At one stage, it seemed like the match was getting away from India.

The Indian team, led by star batter Rohit Sharma, lifted the T20 World Cup 2024 last month and registered a historic feat. The Men in Blue became the only team in the history of the tournament to remain unbeaten throughout a campaign.

Not only that, they ended a jinx of 13 years of not winning a World Cup, having won it back in 2011 when India were crowned the ODI World Cup winners.

A chief architect of the recent win, all-rounder Axar Patel opened up on what skipper Rohit Sharma had told him to ease the tension during the nervy moments in the summit clash against South Africa.

The odds were stacked against Rohit Sharma and Co and when South Africa's explosive batter Heinrich Klaasen unleashed his willow, it seemed that the match was getting away from India.

Klaasen scored a quickfire fifty but an unfazed Rohit Sharma walked up to Axar Patel and calmed him down in the pressure situation.

Axar Patel reveals what Rohit Sharma said to calm nerves during T20 World Cup 2024

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Axar recollected, "Rohit approached me and reassured me, saying, 'It's alright. You bowled your best. If he hits a good shot, there's not much you can do. Just focus on the next ball.' His support and encouragement boosted my confidence. After I completed the over, he tapped my shoulder and said, 'Well done. Don't worry.' Such conversations from your captain lift you and keep you motivated on the field. Rohit excels in providing that kind of support."

India had come close to winning an ICC event last year in the World Test Championship (WTC) Finla and the 2023 ODI World Cup, but faltered both times in the summit clash against Australia.

This time around as well, while India dominated most of the proceedings, there seemed chances of a slip-up during the Final clash against the Proteas.

India eventually managed to eke out a victory in the thriller of a contest by a narrow margin of 7 runs and becoming reigning T20 champions.

