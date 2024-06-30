Childhood neighbour shares heart-touching story about Jasprit Bumrah's struggles growing up

A renowned journalist and Jasprit Bumrah’s childhood neighbour Deepal Trivedi shared a heartwarming post about his and his family’s struggles while he was growing up.

A renowned journalist and Jasprit Bumrah’s childhood neighbour Deepal Trivedi shared a heartwarming post about his and his family’s struggles while he was growing up. Deepal starts the story by revealing that Bumrah’s mother, Daljit, is her best friend, who asked her to take a leave since she was expecting a baby.

Building on his story, Deepal wrote how she was shaking when the hospital nurse put the newly-born child in her hands. She didn’t own a phone or a bed and had to stay at Bumrah’s house, where she took care of the children.

Deepal added how Bumrah’s family struggled to provide him with basic necessities when he was growing up, and her mother used to work 18 hours a day to run the family. Later, she revealed once she went to buy herself a kurti, but Bumrah wanted a windcheater, so Deepal bought him that rather than having a kurti for herself.

Also Read: PBKS star dropped from England's Test squad vs West Indies

Deepal added she doesn’t have any interest in cricket but is glad to see Bumrah’s rise as a match-winner for India after coming through his struggles. She also revealed that Bumrah’s wife Sanjana served her lunch once while praising Bumrah’s humility despite achieving so much in his career and life.

My cricket knowledge is Zero. I know Virat Kohli as Anushka's husband. He is so pleasant and I like when he tries to dance.

But this (long) post is about my hero. One day in December 1993, when my salary was less than Rs 800 a month, my best friend and next door neighbour… pic.twitter.com/9wRKkKQWTU — Deepal.‏‎‎Trivedi #Vo! (@DeepalTrevedie) June 30, 2024

Jasprit Bumrah wins the Player of the Tournament award in T20 World Cup 2024

Talking about Jasprit Bumrah’s performances, he was a vital reason for India’s trophy-winning run in the T20 World Cup 2024. He snared 15 wickets at a magical average of 8.27 and a strike rate of 11.86, conceding only 4.18 runs per over, in eight outings.

His bowling performances and ability to nail his plans under pressure came in handy during the final. He shifted the game in India’s favour by bowling accurate lines and lengths, which compelled the opponent to crumble.

His bowling performances throughout this T20 World Cup earned him the Player of the Tournament award. While he might not have been leading the wicket-taking charts, Bumrah’s contribution in every game was immense.

Telegram Group Join Now

On the back of Jasprit Bumrah, India turned numerous matches in their favour throughout the tournament. His contributions are much more than numbers.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.