'Looks like he is walking': Legendary West Indies pacer unravels Jasprit Bumrah's mystery

A chief architect of India's success so far at the T20 World Cup 2024 has been talismanic pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

The Indian team has been enjoying sublime form in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 and is still unbeaten in the tournament. They won all three group-stage games and have extended the streak into the Super 8s as well, emerging victorious against Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

The Men in Blue will next take on Australia tonight (May 24) in their final Super 8s match although they are almost certainly guaranteed a semis berth.

A chief architect of this success has been talismanic India pacer Jasprit Bumrah. The right-handed speedster delivered the goods on the tricky pitches of New York to help India in the group stages and then bowling some of the best spells in cricket in the Super 8s.

While Bumrah has time and again stepped up when India needed him the most, a West Indies legend has dissected what is it that makes Bumrah so special.

Curtley Ambrose got candid in a conversation on Sports Tak and identified Bumrah as a “different bowler.”

Ambrose said, “He is unorthodox and not a traditional type of bowler who comes with a long run-up and bowls. He takes a short run-up and it looks like he is walking.” “He can swing the ball and generate pace when he wants. So he is a very skilled bowler,” Ambrose further added.

Curtly Ambrose highlights Bumrah alone can't help India win T20 World Cup 2024

While the Windies legend heaped plaudits on Bumrah, he also highlighted that the pacer alone cannot help India win the trophy. While India's bowling has been top-notch, their batting has looked a bit shaky at times.

ALSO READ: 'India have moved on:' Sanjay Manjrekar lauds Indian team for shedding dependency on Rohit and Virat

Ambrose said, “He has the skill and ability but this is a team game. So he cannot do anything alone. Apart from this, if the batter does not score runs then India can lose. Therefore, this is a team game but despite this, he can play a big and important role in the victory.”

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.