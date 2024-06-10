'I think they would take it:' Dale Steyn teases Irfan Pathan for his mistake on Social media post

Irfan Pathan made a typo and Stey was quick to notice it.

-Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan was teased by former Proteas star Dale Stey after making a faux pas on a social media post.

Rohit Sharma and Co had a shambolic display with the bat during the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 IND vs PAK match in New York.

The Men in Blue saw a major collapse in the middle where they ended up losing six wickets in a span of 20 runs.

The Pakistan bowlers dominated most of the proceedings and in the end, bundled out India for a trivial score of 119.

Following the horror show, Irfan Pathan took to his social media account on X (formerly Twitter) and emphasised that the Indian bowlers now need to step up and 'create magic'.

However, while typing, Irfan Pathan must have made an error and he mentioned India's score as 1119.

Dale Steyn teases Irfan Pathan for his mistake on Social media post

Pathan wrote, "Big collapse here from 89/4 to all out 1119. Now onus in on bowling to create the magic."

Soon after the post, ex-Proteas fast bowler Dale Steyn was quick to point out the error and replied with a cheeky comment.

Steyn wrote, "I think they would take 1119…"

I think they would take 1119… 🙈😂 — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) June 9, 2024

Speaking about the match, Pakistan are currently looking in a comfortable position to win the match and India will need something really special to turnaround the fortunes in their favour.

The Pakistan scoreboard currently read 72 for 2 in 12 overs with Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman at the crease.

For India, Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah have taken one scalp each so far.

Earlier, Rishabh Pant's fighting 31-ball 42 was the only highlight in an otherwise lacklustre batting display and helped India post a competitive target of 120.

