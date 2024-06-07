'The players are vulnerable right now:' Dinesh Karthik lashes out at Babar Azam for his comments after defeat to USA in T20 World Cup 2024

Following Pakistan’s shocking defeat against the United States last night, the Pakistan captain, Babar Azam, pointed out the areas his team lagged.

Following Pakistan’s shocking defeat against the United States last night, the Pakistan captain, Babar Azam, pointed out the areas his team lagged. He stated they weren’t as proactive in the first six overs with both bat and ball, throwing his players under the bus.

“First six overs, we couldn't capitalise. After that, we picked up momentum but lost wickets in a flurry which was a setback and also couldn't put up partnerships at crucial junctures. We weren't up to the mark in the first six overs with the ball. We tried to come back but couldn't' finish”

Speaking on Cricbuzz, Dinesh Karthik stated Babar has to be diplomatic with his answers following the game. Karthik feels he can go at any player inside the dressing room but needs to back them publicly.

“As a leader, you have to find ways to be diplomatic in press conferences and post-match ceremonies. Somehow, find a way to back your players. Inside the four walls, in the dressing room, you can say what you want and have a go at a few people, but you need to find a way to back those players.”

The players are vulnerable right now: Dinesh Karthik

Building on his point, Karthik added Babar should be honest but needs to understand the team dynamics. He felt Babar could have said that his team had a bad day rather than highlighting mistakes and blaming his players.

“It is one thing being honest, but it is also one thing trying to understand what the dynamics of your team are. He is just newly appointed as a captain, and a lot of the players are vulnerable right now. He needs to be saying things like, 'Yes, it was a bad day, we could have probably done something better’.: “That is the kind of language to be used. But to say that we played badly and lost too many wickets is firstly stating the obvious, and secondly, if any Pakistan player reads it, which they will be, it feels like he is letting you down.”

It is not the first time Babar blamed his players openly for the loss. He often loses his calm on the field and doesn’t restrict himself from criticising his teammates when his own performance isn’t up to the mark.

