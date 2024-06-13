England coach responds to Hazlewood's comment on going easy on Scotland to knock England out

England head coach Matthew Mott says that he hopes that Aussie star bowler Josh Hazlewood was joking about the prospect of his side causing an early exit for the defending champions from the T20 World Cup 2024. However, the 50-year-old coach feels that their side can do nothing but win the matches against Namibia and Oman to stop the ongoing debate about their performance.

The Jos Buttler-led England side endured a washed-out in their opening game against Scotland, but they suffered 36 runs of defeat against Australia in Group B. However, England's own back-to-back wins over Namibia and Oman may not be sufficient to overcome their net run rate deficit to Scotland, which the right-arm pacer, Josh Hazlewood, has highlighted and suggested his side could knock it around and drag out England from the ongoing marquee event when their side will be facing Scotland in Group B's last game in Antigua on June 16.

"Having grown up in Australia and the will to win every game, I am sure they will come to the fore. I am very much hoping it was an off-hand remark by a really good bloke who is having fun. Knowing Josh, he has got a pretty dry sense of humour. I am hoping it was very much tongue-in-cheek," Mott said on BBC.

What do Jos Buttler-led English set up need to do to progress?

Meanwhile, if the defending champions improve their own net run rate in their two matches against Oman and Namibia, then the side will get quailty; however, if Scotland defeat Australia or even washout, then as well, Scotland will make their way into the Super 8's of the game. Notably, Scotland currently holds the big advantage in terms of their net run rate, as they have 2.164 points while England have -1.800, which shows that the defending champions need two large wins to make it to the next round of the game.

The Oman side is currently at the bottom of the points table with three major losses and is out of the race to finish in the top two to make it to the Super 8's. However, the Three Lions have a fully-fit squad to choose from, with the option to bring star bowler Reece Topley into the playing XI to defeat Namibia and Oman. The side will definitely be looking to make sure they get a place in the next round after their horrendous show in the ODI World Cup 2023.

