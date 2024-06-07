'Beaten by a software professional': Pakistan trolled brutally after USA record historic win in Super Over

Saurabh Netravalkar, who is a software professional, was the hero for USA after he defended 18 runs in the Super Over.

The USA cricket team scripted a historic win and a major upset in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 after outclassing last edition's finalists Pakistan in their Group stage match in a thrilling Super Over.

Saurabh Netravalkar was the hero for USA as he defended 18 runs in the Super Over after taking two crucial wickets during Pakistan's innings.

For the unversed, Netravalkar is a software professional working for Oracle according to his LinkedIn bio.

With the win, the co-hosts of the mega-event secured their second consecutive victory and climbed to the top of the points table with 4 points.

After beating neighbours Canada in the tournament opener and heavyweights Pakistan tonight, USA now has a strong chance of making it to the Super 8 round.

While most of the fans poured social media with plaudits, the Pakistan fans had to face brutal trolling following the embarrassing defeat.

Check some of the best reactions below.

A software engineer at Oracle has defeated Pakistan at the T20 World Cup. 🏆



- Take a bow, Saurabh Netravalkar! pic.twitter.com/psrGBsBN0y — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 6, 2024

When Americans came to know that they have a Cricket team and it defeated Pakistan in a World Cup match.#PAKvsUSA pic.twitter.com/kn5V6bCRJS — Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) June 6, 2024

Say WHAT!? First upset of the tournament! 🤯



Well played, USA! 🇺🇲👏#PAKvsUSA pic.twitter.com/Mp4ZG71Mia — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) June 6, 2024

SAURABH NETRAVALKAR from Mumbai, came to the USA, did his Computer science [Masters degree] then working at Oracle & now winning the Super over against Pakistan in the World Cup 🌟



- What a beautiful story....!!!! pic.twitter.com/O5G5XmAEGD — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 6, 2024

Pakistan couldn't even beat this Indian C team 😭 pic.twitter.com/r9GgYNFpl5 — Abhyudaya Mohan (@AbhyudayaMohan) June 6, 2024

Historical Kalesh B/w USA and Pakistan and USA thrashed Pakistan Badly🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZVHqPrn1TS — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) June 6, 2024

Indians dusre country ki cricket team join karke bhi pakistan ko hara rahe hain. 😂😂#PakvsUSA #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/eITKjNp4OC — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) June 6, 2024

Full entertainment going on live after USA beats Pakistan 😭😭😭#PakvsUSA pic.twitter.com/HfZa5rt4MX — Ctrl C Ctrl Memes (@Ctrlmemes_) June 6, 2024

Speaking about the match, it went all the way down to the wire to a Super Over after both teams scored 159 runs in their 20 overs. The tournament co-hosts and debutants, USA, managed to score 14 runs in the final over to match Pakistan's total.

In the Super Over, the USA batted first and added 18 runs to the scoreboard, capitalizing on some erratic bowling and fielding from Pakistan.

Chasing 19 runs, Pakistan lost Iftikhar Ahmed on the third ball. In the end, they were unable to match USA's performance, finishing the Super Over with 13 runs and resulting in a disappointing five-run defeat.

