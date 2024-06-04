SRH Pacer's Sensational Five-Wicket Haul Powers Afghanistan to a Massive 125-Run Win Over Uganda in T20 World Cup 2024

Farooqi's opening spell dismantled Uganda's top order, as he removed Ronak Patel and Roger Mukasa with consecutive deliveries in the first over.

Afghanistan launched their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign in spectacular fashion with a commanding 125-run victory over debutants Uganda, thanks to a blistering opening stand from Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran, and a sensational five-wicket haul from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi.

The match, held at Providence Stadium in Guyana, saw Afghanistan set a formidable target of 183 for 5, largely built on the back of a 154-run opening partnership between Gurbaz and Zadran. Uganda, in response, were bowled out for a mere 58 runs, with Farooqi's maiden five-wicket haul in T20 Internationals (T20Is) proving decisive.

Gurbaz and Zadran's partnership was the second-highest opening stand in T20 World Cup history. Gurbaz played a scintillating innings of 76 off 45 balls, featuring four sixes and four boundaries, while Zadran contributed a solid 70 off 46 balls, including nine fours and a six.

The fireworks started early, with Gurbaz launching left-arm spinner Alpesh Ramjani for a six over long-off in the second ball of the innings. Zadran, despite being dropped on 16, capitalized on his chance, hammering four successive boundaries off Dinesh Nakrani in the sixth over. Afghanistan ended the powerplay on a high, scoring 66 runs without losing a wicket.

Gurbaz continued his aggressive play, hitting Henry Ssenyondo for two sixes in consecutive overs, bringing up his eighth T20I fifty. Zadran soon followed, reaching his seventh T20I fifty and smashing a no-ball for four, leading to a 25-run over from Bilal Hassan.

Telegram Group Join Now

Also Read: CSK legend joins Afghanistan as bowling consultant for T20 World Cup 2024

Despite the explosive start, Uganda fought back in the final six overs, restricting Afghanistan to 183 for 5. Captain Brian Masaba and fast bowler Cosmas Kyewuta spearheaded the fightback, each taking two wickets. Masaba dismissed Zadran and Najibullah Zadran, while Kyewuta removed Gulbadin Naib and Azmatullah Omarzai, ensuring Afghanistan did not score any boundaries in the last six overs, a first in T20 World Cup history.

Fazalhaq Farooqi's Devastating Spell dismantles Uganda

Farooqi's opening spell dismantled Uganda's top order, as he removed Ronak Patel and Roger Mukasa with consecutive deliveries in the first over. The SRH pacer’s lethal in-swinging deliveries left the batters helpless. Naveen-ul-Haq then joined the assault, taking two wickets in the powerplay, reducing Uganda to 18 for 5.

Fazalhaq Farooqi makes history with the first five-wicket haul in T20I World Cup 2024...!!! 🌟🔥#AFGvUGA pic.twitter.com/qYtMOf9tbP — CricXtasy (@CricXtasy) June 4, 2024

Fazalhaq Farooqi makes history with the first five-wicket haul in T20I World Cup 2024...!!! 🌟🔥#AFGvUGA pic.twitter.com/qYtMOf9tbP — CricXtasy (@CricXtasy) June 4, 2024

Uganda's brief resistance came from Riazat Ali Shah and Robinson Obuya, who added 29 runs for the sixth wicket. However, Farooqi returned to the attack and swiftly ended Riazat's 34-ball vigil, followed by dismissing Masaba and Obuya in quick succession to complete his five-wicket haul. Rashid Khan finished the job, taking the last two wickets to bowl Uganda out for 58 runs in 16 overs.

The victory not only highlighted Afghanistan's prowess but also showed the vast gap between the two teams. Farooqi's figures of 5 for 9 in four overs were instrumental in securing the win, while Gurbaz and Zadran's partnership laid a solid foundation for the team's total.

Speaking after the match, Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan praised his team's performance.

"It was a comprehensive win. Gurbaz and Zadran gave us the perfect start, and Farooqi's spell was simply outstanding. This sets a strong tone for us in the tournament," he said.

For Uganda, the debut was a harsh introduction to the world stage, but captain Brian Masaba remained optimistic.

"It was a tough game, but we showed character with the ball in the last six overs. We will learn from this experience and come back stronger," he remarked.

As the tournament progresses, Afghanistan will look to build on this momentum, while Uganda will aim to regroup and improve in their upcoming matches.