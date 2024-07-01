Babar has been a laughing stock for the netizens recently, falling victim to trolls following Pakistan's ouster from the group-stages of the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2024.

Retired veteran India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh had a hilarious reaction when he was asked to choose between Brian Lara and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam as the better batter in Test formats.

For the unversed, Babar has been a laughing stock for the netizens recently, falling victim to trolls following Pakistan's ouster from the group-stages of the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2024.

After failing to lead the team beyond the league stages during last year's ODI World Cup in India, Babar once again faltered this time around.

The Pakistan captain too had a mediocre outing with the bat, scoring 122 runs in 4 games with a highest score of 44. The criticism on the Pakistan skipper worsened further once direct-rivals India lifted the trophy.

WATCH: Harbhajan Singh's hilarious reaction to Babar Azam and Brian Lara's comparison

Recently, on the Hotstar show "Caught & Bold," Harbhajan Singh brutally trolled Babar.

You are a Test Cricketer of this beautiful game, Shame on you @harbhajan_singh pic.twitter.com/U5qOF7z9it — ٰImran Siddique (@imransiddique89) July 1, 2024

Bhajji, who was a key cog in India's maiden T20 World Cup-winning team in 2007 was first asked to name his pick between West Indies legend Brian Lara and ex-Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara.

Harbhajan Singh, who is heralded as one of the greatest off-spinners of all time, had no doubt and chose Brian Lara. The West Indian southpaw was Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar's main rival at his peak.

The following question, comparing Brian Lara and Babar Azam, made Harbhajan burst into laughter. He couldn't hold back, and his co-host Sreesanth also joined in, laughing uncontrollably.

Amused, the Turbanator then asked the anchor if there were any other wild comparisons on his list, and handed him the fruits on the table as props.

