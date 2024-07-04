Indian players arrive to huge cheers with T20 World Cup trophy at Delhi airport

The heroes of the T20 World Cup 2024 title win arrived to huge cheers from fans in the early morning hours at Delhi airport.

Indian players received a big welcome from fans at the Delhi airport after their landed from Barbados with the T20 World Cup trophy. A storied return on the Air India flight after hurricane warnings in Barbados saw the team come in with sports media journalists on the chartered flight BCCI had arranged.

The first glimpse showed Rohit Sharma lift up the trophy and show the fans the silverware. Further footage revealed Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Siraj and others wave to the crowd as they walked off.

The team is set to meet the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for breakfast and a meeting with him following which they will fly to Mumbai for the celebrations on the bus when they will take a city tour.

Watch footage of the team's arrival

Fans cheer for the World Cup Heroes on their arrival at Delh Airport pic.twitter.com/Cb2FSAiWBx — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) July 4, 2024





You know you have achieved one of the best feats in the world when you not only get a grand welcome back to the motherland at #DelhiAirport but PM @NarendraModi himself would personally meet you during the day. After all, the boys are bringing the T20 trophy back home after 17… pic.twitter.com/LSgrJOPgxm — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 4, 2024





CAPTAIN ROHIT WAVES THE WORLD CUP TROPHY IN THE AIR. 🏆



- The World Champions have arrived in India. 🇮🇳pic.twitter.com/lhd1ZNTyqk — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 4, 2024



