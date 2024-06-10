'But they don't talk about his mindset:' Irfan Pathan hails India star after thrilling win against Pakistan

India secured a thrilling victory over Pakistan last night and maintained their superior record against them in the World Cup across formats.

India looked down and out at one stage during the second innings, but Indian bowlers scripted a miraculous comeback to stun Pakistan in New York.

Following India’s win, Irfan Pathan heaped praise on the greatest ever Indian bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, who starred with the ball again under pressure. Irfan termed him the greatest ever white-ball Indian bowler on Star Sports.

“In the commentary box, before Jasprit Bumrah was about to bowl his last two overs, I said he is Indian bank. He is so safe. He is such a great bowler that you know anytime he will come to bowl, he will bowl those lines and lengths which will keep the Indian team in the game. That's a special ability. He is the best white-ball bowler in the history of Indian cricket and that's period. No one comes close to him.”

Bumrah took three wickets while conceding only 14 runs in his four-over spell and bowled a magnificent 19th set to take India ahead of Pakistan. He won the Man of the Match award for his brilliance in testing conditions.

Jasprit Bumrah’s mindset is outstanding: Irfan Pathan

Having skillsets is one thing, but having confidence and the right mindset to execute it under pressure makes Jasprit Bumrah the greatest ever. Adding to his point, Irfan Pathan lauded Bumrah, stating “his mindset is outstanding”.

“You know why he is so good. A lot of people talk about his skill and action, the unorthodox action that he brings into the game, but they don't talk about his mindset. His mindset is outstanding. If you want to bowl a particular length on a particular pitch, just follow Jasprit Bumrah.”

Further, Irfan Pathan noted how Jasprit Bumrah didn’t try too many yorkers but bowled shorter lengths, asking Pakistani batters to hit towards the longer boundary. He also feels Bumrah’s brain is his biggest strength.

“Even today as well, Jasprit Bumrah hardly bowled those yorkers. He used the pitch really well because he knows the side boundaries are huge, and at the same time the pitch had something to offer. So he kept bowling back of a length. So his brain is his strength and that's why he is so special.”

