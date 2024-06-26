'Rohit doesn't jump around like Kohli': Kapil Dev draws a strange comparison between India's biggest stars

He highlighted what makes Rohit Sharma different from his predecessor Virat Kohli.

The Indian team are enjoying sublime form in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024, advancing to the semi-final while remaining unbeaten so far in the tournament.

While it has been an overall performance with every individual stepping up to the occasion, the contribution of skipper Rohit Sharma and his captaincy brain cannot go unnoticed.

He has managed to keep the players on their toes and instil a positive vibe that has been reflected on the field as well.

The Men in Blue will next lock horns against defending champions England in the knockout clash tomorrow (June 27).

However, prior to the high-octane clash, India legend and the first captain to win a World Cup for the nation, Kapil Dev made an intriguing remark.

Kapil Dev draws a strange comparison between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

He highlighted what makes Rohit Sharma different from his predecessor Virat Kohli.

Speaking at an event hosted by ABP News, Kapil said, "He (Rohit Sharma) is not like Virat Kohli and doesn't jump around. Rohit is aware of his limitations and there is no one better than him in that respect. Many big players come, but they come for themselves, even do captaincy for themselves but Rohit gets one extra tick in the box because he keeps the entire team happy."

Kohli has led the Indian team in the 2017 Champions Trophy, 2019 ODI World Cup, 2021 T20 World Cup and the 2021 World Test Championship Final but couldn't guide them to taste ultimate success.

Similarly, Rohit is yet to captain India to a win in an ICC event but the team under his leadership looks extremely promising as a unit as they seek to end a 13-year jinx and win the T20 World Cup 2024 this time around.

