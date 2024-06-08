WATCH: Marco Jansen's picture-perfect reflex catch at the slips against Netherlands

The incident happened on the fourth over of the match as Netherlands lost their second opener in Max O'Dowd.

During the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 match between South Africa and Netherlands, Proteas all-rounder Marco Jansen displayed great agility and reflexes to take a stunning catch at the slips.

The incident happened on the fourth over of the match which worsened Netherlands' condition further. The Dutch team lost their second opener in Max O'Dowd, departing cheaply for a score of 2.

Pacer Ottniel Baartman was rewarded with the wicket as Marco Jansen took the splendid one-handed catch diving to his left in the slip. This was an important wicket for the Proteas as Max could have been dangerous in the middle if he was allowed to get going, especially because he is in good form after scoring a fifty in their opening match against Nepal.

Check the video of Marco Jansen's catch below.

Proteas bowlers dismantle Netherlands batting lineup

Speaking about the match, Netherlands are in a precarious position, having lost more than half of their side even before reaching the fifty-run mark.

The Netherlands scoreboard currently read 52 for 6 in 13 overs with Sybrand Engelbrecht and Logan van Beek currently at the crease.

Marco Jansen and Anrich Nortje are the top picks of the Proteas bowling lineup so far with each getting two scalps.

Engelbrecht is currently keeping the scoreboard ticking as he inches closer to his 40s. Netherlands will hope he can bat through till the end and propel the scoreboard as much as possible.

South Africa and Netherlands both have won their respective first match and a win tonight will propel the winner to the top of the Group standings and closer to the Super 8s.

