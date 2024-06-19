Most Runs in T20 World Cup 2024: Batting Stats, Most Hundreds, Fifties, Sixes, Fours and More | List of Top Run Scorers

Andries Gous, who opens the batting for USA and also keeps wickets, has scored the most runs in T20 World Cup 2024 thus far with 182 runs to his name.

Andries Gous of USA stands at the top of the list of most runs in T20 World Cup 2024, with 182 runs at an average of 61. He has scored two fifties thus far, one of which came in their Super 8 encounter against South Africa. Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz has amassed the second most runs in T20 World Cup 2024 thus far, with 167 runs to his name at an average of 41.75. That includes a best score of 80 and two fifties. West Indies' Nicholas Pooran isn't far behind as he is third in the list of top run scorers with 164 runs to his name, including a best score of 98 against Afghanistan.

Australia's Marcus Stoinis has been in stellar batting form as well and he is fourth in the list of top run scorers in T20 World Cup 2024. He has 156 runs to his name thus far and has smashed two fifties as well.

These positions will undergo a lot of changes now that the Super 8 stage is on. Here, we shall take a look at the top run scorers in T20 World Cup 2024 and their complete batting stats.

Most Runs in T20 World Cup 2024: Top Run scorers

