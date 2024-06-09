Not Babar Azam, Harbhajan Singh picks this player as key for Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2024 clash against India

The much-awaited contest between India and Pakistan will commence later today at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Several quality players will be on display from both sides, and the battle will be intense between the two giants.

The much-awaited contest between India and Pakistan will commence later today at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. Several quality players will be on display from both sides, and the battle will be intense between the two giants.

When asked to pick a key Pakistani player on Star Sports, Harbhajan Singh picked Mohammad Rizwan as a threat to the Indian team. Harbhajan labelled him a “match-winner”.

Also Read: India vs Pakistan: Everything that would matter under pressure

“Rizwan, I feel he is a fantastic player. He is a match-winner in himself. On his day, he is a very destructive player. He is a player who doesn't play for himself but for the team. I have seen many of his innings, one was against India.” “Babar Azam's innings was slightly slow, but he (Rizwan) won them the only game they have won against India in the World Cup. He was sitting down and hitting Mohammed Shami towards square leg.”

Mohammad Rizwan is a mighty player: Harbhajan Singh

Adding to his point, Harbhajan Singh stated Mohammad Rizwan is a mighty player, and India should send him back as soon as possible. He feels Jasprit Bumrah will be the capable bowler to dismiss him.

"I have seen a few of his innings against Australia and England as well. So, he (Rizwan) is a mighty player. I feel we will have to be slightly wary of him, and we will have to look to get him out. Who can be the most capable bowler for that - Bumrah.” “Bumrah is a bowler whose ball comes in and goes out as well, and it's even more difficult to play Bumrah in these conditions. So in my opinion, the one player who can give them an edge in batting is Mohammad Rizwan. You have to get him out early, or else he can hurt you.”

The conditions in New York haven’t been as fluent for batters, and Rizwan is a master of navigating threats and playing long innings, as visible during his match-winning knock against India in the T20 World Cup 2021. Pakistan would hope Rizwan replicates his heroics again and give them their maiden win of the tournament.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.