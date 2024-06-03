Not Virat Kohli, Irfan Pathan wants India to play this player at No.3 in T20 World Cup 2024

This would imply the lack of a spot for another talented cricketer.

The Indian team is all set to begin their campaign in the T20 World Cup 2024 as they aim to break a jinx of 13-year and win an ICC title this time around. Rohit Sharma and Co came extremely close last year during the ODI World Cup but ended up losing in the Final against Australia.

The Men in Blue play their T20 World Cup 2024 opener against Ireland on June 5.

Ahead of the game, former India all-rounder turned pundit Irfan Pathan made a bold suggestion for the Indian lineup.

Instead of star batter Virat Kohli coming in at his natural position of No.3, Pathan opined that India should promote wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant to that spot.

In such a case, Virat Kohli can open with skipper Rohit Sharma although that would mean a lack of spot for talented young batter Yashasvi Jaiswal.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli to open, Rohit Sharma at....: Matthew Hayden suggests Indian batting lineup for T20 World Cup 2024

Irfan Pathan names his India Playing XI for Ireland match

Speaking on Star Sports, Pathan said, "I love the idea of Rishabh Pant at No.3 because you will get the option of a left-hander. If Pant bats in the powerplay with just two fielders outside the circle, then the way he is trapped on the off-side won't be possible. He could really come into his own at No.3."

Irfan named his playing XI for the Ireland clash and picked the likes of Suryakumar Yadav along with all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya in the team.

Previously, Pathan had also explained how both seaming all-rounders Dube and Hardik could have different yet effective roles for the side.

Irfan Pathan's XI for Ireland match: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.