Which players could make a big impact in the T20 World Cup 2024?

Several big names are coming into the upcoming T20 World Cup in good form. These players have the ability to lead their team to victory from any situation with their impactful performances.

The preparations for the T20 World Cup 2024 are in full flow as the teams get ready for the biggest cricketing event of the year. The upcoming T20 World Cup will be the ninth edition of this entertaining tournament. The tournament will be jointly hosted by the West Indies and the USA.

This will be the first time that such a major cricketing event is taking place in the USA, which can be a game-changing moment for their future. In the upcoming edition, we will witness the high-quality players of the cricketing world performing at their best.

Confidence plays a huge role in such high pressure tournaments. The players in good form will have an advantage as they will be high on confidence with their recent performances There are numerous world-class players who can make a huge impact in the T20 World Cup 2024. Let's take a look at some of those players

Which players could make a big impact in the 2024 T20 World Cup?

1. Virat Kohli

Indian legend Virat Kohli is probably the first name on this list. Kohli was in fabulous form in IPL 2024, where he finished with 741 runs in 15 matches at an average of 61.75 and a strike rate of 155.69. He has been unbelievably consistent throughout his career. Despite T20 being such a high-risk format, Kohli is one of the few batters in the world to average of 50.

The 35-year old has an excellent record in T20 World Cups, which also works in his favor. Kohli is the highest run-getter in T20 World Cup history with 1141 runs in 27 matches at an average of 81.50. He is likely to open or bat at No. 3 in the upcoming edition and will be the most important batter in India's batting line-up. Besides all of this, Kohli will also be eager to end India's decade-long drought of ICC titles.

2. Nicholas Pooran

The left-hander has been in glorious form lately. Pooran has been one of the world's most dangerous T20 batters for the past few months. Since the World Cup is taking place in his home conditions, there will be lots of expectations from him. He played for Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2024 recently where he scored 499 runs at an average of 62.37 and a strike rate of 178.21.

Nicholas Pooran will be a key player for West Indies in the middle order. He is an excellent batter against both pace and spin bowling. He can play a wide range of shots, which can cause problems to any bowling attack in the world. The 28-year-old has a modest record ini T20Is but his recent form suggests he can be a match-winner on his day.

3. Travis Head

It's hard to believe that a player of the quality of Travis Head will be playing his first T20 World Cup now. Head has been in excellent form in all the formats over the past few months. He helped Australia win the World Test Championship and the World Cup last year, producing match-winning centuries against India in the finals on both the occasions.

Head's current form is also a great sign for Australia. In IPL 2024, he has amassed over 500 runs this year for Sunrisers Hyderabad at a strike rate close to 200. His blistering starts have been a threat for the opposition bowlers and along with David Warner, he can form a powerful opening combination. Head is likely to be aggressive in the powerplay and it will be interesting to see how he bats in the upcoming edition.

4. Heinrich Klaasen

According to few experts, Heinrich Klaasen has been the best T20 batter in recent times. Klaasen has shown excellent consistency in T20 format and has been a backbone of his team, whether it's franchise cricket or international cricket. He has scored over 400 runs in IPL 2024 at a strike rate of 180 for his team Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Klaasen's form since the past one year has been exceptional. Not only he plays the fast bowling well, he is a quality spin-hitter as well. Along with being a destructive batter, he is an excellent wicketkeeper as well. He will be a vital player for South Africa in the middle order with his ability to hit big shots at any stage. The upcoming T20 World Cup presents an opportunity to take his game to another level.

5. Jasprit Bumrah

The only bowler in this list is none other than Jasprit Bumrah. While other bowlers conceded runs at more than 8 runs per over in IPL 2024, Bumrah was miserly with his economy rate of 6.48. On flat batting surfaces, Bumrah showed his range with some quality yorkers and deceptive slower balls. In IPL 2024, he picked up 20 wickets in 13 matches at an average of 16.80.

Bumrah will have a huge responsibility on his shoulders to bowl tough overs. He is most likely to bowl in the death overs, where he is world-class with his lethal yorkers and cutters. The 30-year-old has picked up 74 wickets in 62 T20Is at an economy rate of just 6.55 India will hope their best bowler to maintain his good form and produce match-winning performances in the tournament.

