Rahul Dravid refuses to reveal India's opening combination ahead of their first T20 World Cup 2024 match against Ireland

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid has declined to reveal their opening combination for the 2024 T20 World Cup, maintaining suspense about the team's strategy for the tournament. With a trio of top-order options including captain Rohit Sharma, left-hander Yashasvi Jaiswal, and the versatile Virat Kohli, who has excelled as an opener in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Dravid indicated that the final decision would be influenced by match conditions and team dynamics.

In the press conference held on Monday, June 3, Dravid was specifically asked about the likely opening pair for the ongoing ICC event being hosted in the West Indies and the USA. He responded by emphasizing the importance of flexibility and strategic planning.

"We have got options. We are obviously not going to reveal our cards just yet. We have got Rohit and Jaiswal and Virat’s opening in the IPL as well. We’ve picked the team keeping in mind that we did have three options and we could pick and choose what we wanted depending on the conditions, depending on the kind of combination we go into these games with. We’ll see what it’s like, but it’s nice to have some real quality options at the top of the order," Dravid stated.

The decision-making process is further complicated by recent performances and expert opinions. Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal opened the batting for India in the last two T20Is against Afghanistan earlier this year, a combination that was met with mixed reactions. However, a significant number of cricket pundits advocate for a pairing of Rohit and Virat at the top, leveraging Kohli's vast experience and proven track record as an opener in the IPL.

Both Sharma and Kohli's inclusion in the T20I squad for the series against Afghanistan marked their return to the format since the 2022 T20 World Cup, hinting at the selectors' trust in their capabilities to lead India's batting attack.

Addressing India's performance in ICC tournaments, Dravid defended the team's consistency despite their inability to clinch a title since 2013.

"We’ve played really well in these World Cups in terms of our consistency - making the semifinals in the T20 World Cup in Australia, playing extremely well in the World Test Championship cycle to get to the final there again and then the 50-over World Cup, where we had a great run and went into the final," he explained.

Dravid acknowledged the recurring disappointment of falling short in crucial knockout stages, a hurdle that has persistently denied India the ultimate prize in recent tournaments.

"You can’t say that we have not played good cricket in these tournaments. Yes, we haven’t been able to get across the line in the knockout game. We haven’t been able to execute in that last phase. So hopefully we play good cricket to get ourselves into those positions again and then, maybe play good cricket on the day to cross the line," he concluded.

India's recent history in major ICC events underscores their competitive spirit and consistency. They reached the World Test Championship (WTC) final and the ODI World Cup final last year but fell to Australia on both occasions. As the T20 World Cup progresses, the anticipation around India's opening strategy and their quest to end the title drought remains a focal point for fans and analysts alike.