Suresh Raina Names India's Trump Card for T20 World Cup 2024

Ahead of India's opening game against Ireland on Wednesday, June 5, Raina emphasized the importance of including Shivam Dube in the playing XI.

Former cricketer Suresh Raina has singled out all-rounder Shivam Dube as India's most crucial player for the 2024 T20 World Cup. The tournament, set to commence today in the West Indies and the USA, sees Dube returning to the Indian team following his impressive performances for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Dube showcased exceptional form in the first half of IPL 2024, particularly excelling against spin bowlers. The left-handed batter accumulated 396 runs in 14 matches, averaging 36 with a strike rate exceeding 162. His efforts secured him a spot in India's 15-member T20 World Cup squad, preferred over the designated finisher, Rinku Singh.

Ahead of India's opening game against Ireland on Wednesday, June 5, Raina emphasized the importance of including Dube in the playing XI. Speaking at an event in Delhi, Raina highlighted Dube's unique ability to hit sixes, comparing him to past Indian power hitters.

"Jaiswal is young and he plays fearlessly," Raina remarked. "The same is the case with Shivam Dube. The management should make a place for him. The way Dube smashes sixes, very few players have such an ability. We have seen Dhoni and Yuvraj doing such power-hitting in the past."

Also read: 'You need a player who can get a six anytime in middle overs' - Zaheer Khan backs Shivam Dube in India's T20 World Cup Playing XI

Labeling Dube as a trump card, Raina added, “Dube is your trump card but if Jaiswal is in the XI, then the all-rounder might miss out. So, captain Rohit Sharma has to make the tough decision because Dube’s presence ensures an extra cushion of 20-30 runs."

Despite his domestic and IPL successes, Dube has yet to replicate his form on the international stage. Since his debut in 2019, he has scored 276 runs in 14 innings at a strike rate of 39.42, with three half-centuries, including two against Afghanistan earlier this year.

As the T20 World Cup kicks off, all eyes will be on how the team management leverages Dube's potential to strengthen India's campaign.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.