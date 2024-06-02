WATCH: Rohit Sharma asks security officials to go easy on the pitch invader

During last night’s warm-up game between India and Bangladesh, an intruder invaded the pitch to meet and greet the Indian captain, Rohit Sharma.

During last night’s warm-up game between India and Bangladesh, an intruder invaded the pitch to meet and greet the Indian captain, Rohit Sharma. The fan breached security and hugged Rohit before the American police came to catch him and take him away from the action.

As the security officials tackled and thrust the person, Rohit asked them to go easy on him and not make him suffer severely. Later, one of the Indian staff members and another police guard came, with Rohit saying the same thing to them.

Eventually, the intruder was taken off the field, and the match proceedings were resumed. It was a nice gesture from the Indian captain, who is winning hearts on the internet for his actions.

However, pitch invasion has become a norm nowadays, which is surely concerning, for the players and their security come under risk from such actions. While the passion and enthusiasm of fans is understandable, such actions are bound to lead them into trouble, for the security team can’t let such cases go under the carpet.

The fan who breached the field and hugged Rohit Sharma was taken down by the USA police.



- Rohit requested the officers to go easy on them. pic.twitter.com/MWWCNeF3U2 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 1, 2024

India defeat Bangladesh in the warm-up fixture

Talking about the game, India defeated Bangladesh in their only warm-up fixture ahead of the main event. After winning the toss, India opted to bat first and posted a formidable score - thanks to a fine knock from Rishabh Pant and nice hands from Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya.

In the bowling department, Arshdeep Singh and Shivam Dube snared two wickets each, while other bowlers also bowled in tight areas to agitate the Bangladeshi batters. They restricted them to 122 in 20 overs and won the game comfortably for their team.

It was a nice warm-up for players before their first game against Ireland a couple of days later. It allowed them to get into the groove and know the conditions of a completely new venue.

The Indian team also experimented with the position of a few players, like opening with Sanju Samson and slotting Rishabh Pant at No.3. Even in the bowling section, Rohit gave extended spell to Shivam Dube to get him into the bowling rhythm.

